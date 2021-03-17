Classified Ads – March 19, 2021

WANTED TO RENT:

Wanted home for rent with RV access. Steve (714) 620-9805

Need security for your property? Retired contractor/artist. I have a new 19 ft trailer, seeking long term residency. Can pay rent. Steve (714) 620-9805

FOR SALE:

Double Depth Companion Lawn Crypt El Camino Memorial Park. $12,000 Laurie (760) 402-7425

SERVICES:

WILDFIRE MITIGATION SERVICES to Protect your home from the threat of Wildfire with a Home Ignition Zone (HIZ) Assessment. Home protection that reduces the risk of house igniting from the impacts of a wildfire. www.wildfiremitigationservices.com Call (760) 505-1498

TENNIS LESSONS Certified Professional Instructor, All Levels, North County (760) 809-6348

BEAUTIFY YOUR HOME Connie & Team organize & declutter References (858) 598-7035

MARIE FREITAS ONLINE PIANO LESSONS Try Something New!! Fun Learning Atmosphere With Reasonable Rates Facetime, Skype, or Zoom. (760) 402-6132

ACUPUNCTURE Home Visits/ Workplace Acupuncture Pain/injuries, stress, anxiety, addiction, trauma Acusdnorth.com (858) 270-3834 COVID Compliant

HOUSE PLANS & PERMITS Life-long local resident and licensed architect – primarily serving the north coastal and entire county area. Design-oriented. Personal, caring service. Small additions to entire estates. Serious ready-to-proceed inquiries only, please. Contact Mark Wonner at (858) 449–2350.

LOSE WEIGHT SAFELY in 4 days that could take 4 weeks Curious call (262) 749-8224

LIVE IN-PERSON AFTER SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE CAMPS – STAR Repertory Theatre is offering Live In-Person After School Musical Theatre Day Camps weekly with three different age groups between 5 and 16 Monday-Friday. Each camp is one week featuring shows such as: Hamilton, Mean Girls, Addams Family, 13, Beauty and the Beast, Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Newsies, Beetlejuice, Disney. Twelve (12) campers only per camp due to COVID-19 restrictions. Sign Up: STARrepertorytheatre.com STAR Repertory Theatre 329 E. Valley Parkway Escondido, CA 92025 760-751-3035 or 619-708-0498

WINE CONNECTION – Don’t settle for ordinary wines. Located in Del Mar’s Flower Hill Promenade. (858) 350-9292

ADAPT PHYSICAL THERAPY ~ Virtual or Home Visits – Medicare, Private Insurance, Cash Pay ~ Repair Injuries, Increase Strength/Mobility & Improve Balance EMAIL FrontDesk@adaptPT.health

CEREST Call for Free Consultation Cereset is a proven technology that’s non-invasive and highly effective. A Cereset balanced brain will help you experience more restful sleep which is connected with other benefits including releasing stress, overcoming worry and anxiety, restoring hope and happiness and increasing energy levels. Call (442) 204-1063 for a free consultation.

FURNITURE REPAIR Professional/Affordable : Broken Parts, Loose Joints, Moving Damage, Color Touch-Ups & More NewLifeFurnitureRepair.com Call Mike (760) 492-1978 Free Estimates

HOME-MADE MEXICAN CATERING Authentic flavorful recipes w/exotic flavors, vegetarian options, on-time, clean, professional, family-operated. Maribel y Oliva Cocina: (760) 889-0847 or zmaribel72@yahoo.com.

JOYFUL TRANSFORMATIONS OF BODY, MIND, SPIRIT For 40+. SlimBounding®, DRT On Pilates Equipment, Yoga Psychology. In Oceanside. OVER40FITNESS.ORG (760) 529-6493. Try Free!

MEDICARE QUESTIONS? Are you turning 65? Call for answers. Medicare Agent North SD County. Mary Imboden (619) 995-1852

HELP WANTED:

LIKE TREES? HAVE DRIVERS LICENSE? Call Pro Trees (760) 753-4800 newtreepro@gmail.com

WANTED TO BUY:

I will buy your RV, travel trailer & 5th Wheel, will pay top dollar. Fast and easy, no hassle guarantee. Call David at (818) 879-3764

ITEMS FOR SALE:

FIREWOOD Seasoned/split eucalyptus small/large pick-ups and trailer loads Call Ed at (760) 749-2870

LIQUID VITAMINS FOR IMMUNE SUPPORT – Are you sick and tired of taking hard-to-swallow vitamins pills? Passion 4 Life liquid vitamins and minerals is the answer! www.passion4lifevitamins.com

BUSINESS OPPS:

MAKE MONEY FROM HOME and be your own boss. Visit alkalinewaterforwellness.com

MISCELLANEOUS:

SAINT JUDE you answered my prayer with mercy Amen St Jude, Patron Saint of Impossible Causes has once again interceded on my behalf. Never has he been known to failed us. Thank you Saint Jude and Sacred Heart of Jesus for favors received.

