A few minutes of slow, conscious breathing daily can help reduce your stress levels. Courtesy photo
Your breath is your superpower

by Pratiksha Gandhi4

For years, Carlsbad resident David had been committed to a plant-based lifestyle. He ate clean, exercised regularly, and avoided alcohol. But despite his efforts, his cholesterol numbers remained stubbornly high.

“It was frustrating,” David recalls. “I felt like I was doing everything right, but my labs weren’t reflecting it.”

His LDL cholesterol hovered around 140, and his doctor warned that medication might be next. That’s when David decided to try something he had always overlooked—his breath.

“I stumbled into a local breathwork class, mostly out of curiosity,” he says. “I had no idea how much it would change my body.”

David began a daily practice — 10 minutes each morning of slow, conscious breathing, combined with weekly breath-led yoga in Encinitas. Almost immediately, he noticed a shift. His stress levels dropped. He started sleeping better. Even his workouts felt smoother.

“I had no idea how tightly I was holding tension in my body,” he says. “Learning to breathe deeply reset my whole system.”

Three months into his new routine, his labs came back. His LDL had dropped by nearly 60 points. His triglycerides were lower, too.

“I was shocked. The only thing I changed was my breath,” David says. “Food got me halfway there. Breathwork brought it all into balance.”

Today, David continues his plant-based routine—but now, breathwork is non-negotiable. He starts and ends his day with it.

“It’s free, it’s accessible, and it works,” he says. “Your breath is the most underrated medicine we have.”

David’s story is a powerful reminder that healing doesn’t always require more—sometimes, it simply requires going deeper into what we already have.

Pratiksha Gandhi, MD, is a world-renowned preventive heart care expert and advocate for natural, noninvasive solutions to address heart disease.

Pratiksha Gandhi is the Founder and CEO of CoCardio Inc, a global healthcare company that aims to eradicate cardiovascular disease by preventing heart attacks and reversing heart disease using non-invasive and cost-effective treatments. With over 25 years of experience as a preventive cardiologist, she has a strong background in medical graduation, preventive medicine, hospitality administration, and public health, as well as multiple certifications and publications in her field. She is also a serial entrepreneur, investor, mentor, author, speaker, and researcher, who has launched and expanded several businesses in the preventive healthcare industry and beyond, across different markets and sectors. She is passionate about spreading her message of heart care prevention to millions of people worldwide, through various media platforms and events. She has received numerous awards and recognition for her work, including the Best Woman Entrepreneur Award from the Finance Minister of India in 2006, and the Presidents Volunteer Service Award from the US President in 2016. She has non profit GFPC to provide heart health education for all.

