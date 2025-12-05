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Pfc. Tanner F. Rubio, 21, of Dixon, Calif., was identified by the Marine Corps as the Camp Pendleton Marine killed Wednesday in a tactical vehicle training accident. Courtesy photo/USMC
Pfc. Tanner F. Rubio, 21, of Dixon, Calif., was identified by the Marine Corps as the Camp Pendleton Marine killed Wednesday in a tactical vehicle training accident. Courtesy photo/USMC
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Young Camp Pendleton Marine who died in training accident ID’d

by Coast News wire services3834

CAMP PENDLETON — The U.S. Marine Corps today publicly identified a 21-year-old serviceman who lost his life this week to a training accident at Camp Pendleton.

USMC Pfc. Tanner F. Rubio was fatally injured Wednesday afternoon in an accident involving a tactical vehicle, according to 1st Marine Division public affairs.

Rubio, a native of the Northern California city of Dixon, was an infantry rifleman assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. He joined the Marines in January.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to USMC officials.

“The tragic loss of Pfc. Rubio is one felt across the 1st Marine Division,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Savage, commanding general of the division. “He will be sorely missed, but his honorable service to his country will not be forgotten.”

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