Encinitas Ale House to close when lease ends in 2027

ENCINITAS — After almost 20 years, the Encinitas Ale House, a beloved local watering hole, will close its doors along Coast Highway 101 in Old Encinitas after declining to renew its lease.

The business plans to operate through mid-2027, when its lease expires, according to a social media post from the Encinitas Ale House.

“We still have a year and a half together,” the Encinitas Ale House said in a statement posted on social media. “We want to share this now, not after the lights go out.”

The locally owned pub known for craft beer and comfort food has long been a gathering place for residents.

Owner Tommaso Maggiore, who also owns Carlsbad Brewing Company, opened the brew spot in 2009. Neighboring businesses said they were saddened to hear of the closure.

“It’s sad, any local business closing down is a sad thing,” said Kyle, a manager at Goodonya restaurant located just across the street from the Ale House.

The pub, located next to the Siesta Life cannabis shop, developed a loyal following over the years, with many describing it as a community hub. Encinitas Ale House became known for its extensive tap list, pub fare and its “80 Beers in 80 Days” club, in which members set out to sample 80 different beers in 80 days.

“This place… It’s where the floors are worn from two decades of your footsteps,” the Ale House said. “Where the air is thick with laughter, toasts, first dates, babies and friendships that become family.”

Owners attributed the planned closure to rising costs and difficulties with their landlord.

“Landlords are challenging,” the Encinitas Ale House said. “The pressures are real. The costs are heavy.”

Other business owners said they understand the realities of commercial leasing and will miss the ale house’s presence.

“We will be sad to see it go,” said an employee at Hanson Surfboards, a neighboring business. “[It is] sort of a little staple in the community, across the street.”

The ale house emphasized that the closure is not immediate and encouraged customers to visit while they still can.

“Come feel it one more time,” the pub said. “Sit at your usual spot… Support our incredible staff, whose love and dedication have shaped this place just as much as yours over the years.”

Owners said they hope the final months feel like a celebration rather than a loss.

“Come raise a glass with us in celebration,” the Ale House continued. “Let’s make these final chapters unforgettable and packed with so much life and so much energy that the walls are bursting at the seams. Every visit, every pint, every smile helps us continue. This is truly the end of an era; let’s make it one to remember.”