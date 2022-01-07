Year in Sports: The GOOD, the BAD, and the UGLY

The GOOD:

*Alabama wins College Football Playoff national championship game against Ohio State, 52-24. Both teams played before a crowd of 14,000 fans.

*Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl — the first NFL team to do it in their own stadium. The Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

*Baylor wins its first men’s basketball championship after beating undefeated Gonzaga, 86-70.

*Stanford women’s basketball defeated fellow Pac-12 foe Arizona 54-53 to win the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

*Tampa Bay Lightning wins back to back NHL Stanley Cups beating the Montreal Canadiens.

*The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA Championship since 1971 over the Phoenix Suns after losing the first two games of a seven-game series.

*Atlanta Braves won their first World Series since 1995 over the Houston Astros in six games.

*Fans allowed back in stadiums after a dark 2020.

*The Breeders Cup at Del Mar. As good as it gets!

*Solana Beach Little League wins district championship after taking down Encinitas.

*Cathedral and Scripps Ranch high schools win state football championships.

*Shohei Ohtani, a Japanese sensationdesigntaed hitter and pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, wins AL MVP award. Ohtani iss Mr. Everything and it’s exciting.

*San Diego State football team for comprising of a record of 12-2, a bowl win over UTSA and All-American punter Matt Araiza for winning the Ray Guy Award for the nations best punter.

*The Jacksonville Jaguars firing first year head coach Urban Meyer — a misfit from the start who won’t finish the season.

*Enes Kanter for having the guts to speak the truth and back it up with facts.

*The NCAA went up against the Supreme Court and lost.

The BAD :

*Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley saying he was committed to the Sooners and not taking the LSU job. One week later, Riley scampers and signs with USC.

*Kevin “KFC “ Clancy banging Twitter and posting Tiger Woods car crash was a hoax .

*Antonio Brown having a fake vaccination card. I am positively sure he is the only one. Lol. Also, Brown getting waived by the Bucs just four days after confronting coach Bruce Arians on the sideline?

*The Montreal Canadiens got to the Stanley Cup playoffs because they played the all-Canadian division.

*Sha’Carri Richardson Team USA sprinter and Olympic-medal hopeful banned from the games for testing positive for marijuana. No problems for steroids or HGH, though.

*Major League Baseball: Who’s on first? This league is down right senseless. Using two different styles of balls? And a commissioner that doesn’t….ah nevermind.

*The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission still not awarding the 2021 Kentucky Derby winner eight months ago in May.

The UGLY:

*The San Diego Padres fading away in the second half of the MLB Season.

*UCLA bails out of the Holiday Bowl played at Petco Park hours before kickoff and leaves the committee hanging. Not a very good look, Bruins. Somewhat cowardly.

*Dick Allen failing to be inducted in Baseballs Hall Of Fame for the second time by a single vote. In 2014, Allen also missed by one vote. Something stinks about this.

*The Atlanta Braves still using their racist mascot and their continuation of the Tomahawk Chop.

*The NFL referees after further review.

*The IOC (International Olympic Committee ) making excuses for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai mysterious disappearance.

*The Tour de France sign lady who orchestrated the largest modern-day pileup in cycling history.

*Trevor Bauer (too ugly to write about).

*Jon Gruden: When the NFL went investigating the Washington Football Team and owner Daniel Snyder found emails Gruden had sent to Bruce Allen. Since the NFL commissioner works for the owners, Gruden became the target and fall guy.

* Medina Spirit for taking the abuse before having a heart attack. One look at him — he was majestic AND beautiful.

Here’s to a great sports year in 2022!