Why we love Vigilucci’s

For more than 26 years Vigilucci’s Cucina Italiana has been a cornerstone of Carlsbad Village dining. Opened in 1999 by founder Roberto Vigilucci, the restaurant is part of the larger Vigilucci’s Restaurant Group, known for authentic Italian cuisine, warm hospitality and a true sense of community. Originally from Milan, Italy, Roberto Vigilucci made Carlsbad his home more than 25 years ago, bringing with him a passion for traditional Italian cooking and the belief that food is at the heart of family life.

The Carlsbad State Street location offers a warm, inviting atmosphere, with indoor dining and a charming outdoor patio that has become a favorite gathering spot for locals and visitors alike. Guests can expect a menu filled with timeless Italian dishes crafted from fresh, high-quality ingredients, from handcrafted pastas to indulgent desserts.

While the restaurant is best known for its in-house dining, many do not realize that Vigilucci’s also offers exceptional catering that brings the flavors of Italy straight to your event. Perfect for office lunches, family gatherings, or large celebrations, their catering is both high quality and surprisingly affordable, with menus starting at around $20 per person (plus delivery and tax). Local delivery within 10 miles is just 15 percent of the order with a $500 minimum, while smaller groups can enjoy convenient pick-up for free with an $80 minimum order. From fresh salads and authentic pastas to classic entrées and desserts, Vigilucci’s makes it easy to impress your guests without the stress of cooking.

Crowd favorites like Insalata Mista with organic greens, carrots, tomatoes, and cucumbers, or Insalata alle Pere with baby greens, fresh raspberries, gorgonzola, walnuts, and pears, bring a touch of elegance to any occasion. Entrees such as Melanzane alla Parmigiana, layered with baked eggplant, mozzarella, and parmigiano, or Pollo Carciofini with tender chicken and artichokes, are sure to impress guests. And no Italian celebration is complete without a sweet finish like traditional Cannoli.

Beyond great food, Vigilucci’s has been a dedicated supporter of the community for decades, serving as the title sponsor of the Beach Bocce World Championship since 1994, with proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad.

Whether you are dining in the heart of the Village or bringing their cuisine to your next event, Vigilucci’s Cucina Italiana continues to be a cherished part of Carlsbad Village’s culinary and community fabric and will be for years to come. It is no surprise when they say, “Food is our passion!” Please also visit their other two locations at 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad and 530 N. Coast Hwy 101, Leucadia. For more information visit their web site at www.vigiluccis.com.