Who’s News: 9/26/25

GOLD STAR

Aidan Sheehy of Encinitas is one of more than 500 cadets and students recognized for their academic success of achieving a 3.7 GPA or higher at The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina. Sheehy was named to the spring dean’s list.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Talan Ferrante of Carlsbad is among more than 60 cadets named to the spring president’s list at The Citadel. Ferrante was also named to the spring dean’s lists.

INTERFAITH AWARD

Interfaith Community recently received a $30,000 “Spirit Level Foundation Grant” from Chalice Unitarian Universalist Congregation and the San Diego-based Spirit Level Foundation. The funding will boost Interfaith’s Make It a Home program, which helps furnish apartments for newly housed individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness. Interfaith primarily serves clients in North County and is headquartered in Escondido.

OPERATION HOPE

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors recently declared Sept. 9 as Operation HOPE-North County Day. Based in Vista, the homeless shelter for single women and families has served the community for 21 years. The shelter has served more than 150 people, including 92 children, this year, providing up to 120 days for those in need. Of the families served in 2024, 67% transitioned into stable housing. The shelter also provides food, clothing, and essential resources to hundreds more individuals and families in need.

PEOPLE IN PRESERVATION

Kristi Hawthorne of Oceanside was recently recognized with a People In Preservation Award from San Diego’s Save Our Heritage Organisation, which highlights excellence in restoring, reusing, promoting and protecting San Diego’s historic places. Hawthorne, who has served as Oceanside’ unofficial historian and preservationist for over three decades, received the Culture Keeper Award, which celebrates those who preserve and promote the cultural lifeblood of the region.

DATE MEETS ZIP

The Escondido Post Office commemorated a once-in-a-century alignment of the date on the calendar on Sept. 20, 2025. The post office’s ZIP code is 92025.