Who’s News: 9/16/22

CITY SURVEY

The city of Encinitas is asking residents to fill out a community survey at SDCommunityPower.org/survey. The survey take 5 to 10 minutes and is in English and Spanish.

STELLAR STUDENTS

Southern New Hampshire University announced students on its summer dean’s list and president’s list, including Jeremy Joerger and Veronika Kireyko of Carlsbad; Faith Casey, Ashlyn Diamond, Adriana Tritel, Sheila Gue, Dennise Alas, Autumn Brown, Ethel Vergara, Reuel Wilson, Courtney Diaz, Peter Vargo, Jonathan Harbin and Christian Reid of Oceanside; Aaron Wilson and Tim White of Camp Pendleton; Jacqueline Ford of Rancho Santa Fe; Jennifer Clements of San Marcos; Maribel Zetina and Breanna Jones of Vista; and Elias Haynes of San Diego. Dean’s list includes Aurelie Rodriguez, Lindsay VanDenBerg and Brynn Savage of Oceanside and Kevin Baker of Carmel Valley.

GREAT GRADS

University of the Cumberlands congratulates graduate Krupali Desai of Oceanside, Master of Science in project management, and Adam Brown of Oceanside, Doctor of Philosophy in leadership.

LIVE YOUR DREAM

Soroptimist clubs in North County San Diego are looking for women in the area who are single, head-of-household to apply for Soroptimist’s “Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards.” To be eligible, women must be the primary support of their families and enrolled in, or accepted into, a college or vocational/trade school program. The application is at bit.ly/LYDA-apply and the deadline to apply is Nov. 15.

START A BUSINESS

Military spouses and female veterans are invited to the fourth cohort of the Women Entrepreneur Incubator program, which launches online from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22. The National Veterans Chamber of Commerce, SCORE Mentors, and the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce bring this free business development training that focuses solely on social media. The three organizations are providing training, technical assistance, mentorship, peer-to-peer support, and financial information. Participants can register here.

SCHOLARSHIPS FOR VETS

OnlineMBA has made a list of available scholarships for military veteran students in Encinitas to use to continue their education and invest in a career. Visit onlinemba.com/resources/financial-aid-and-military-veterans.

HEAD START OPENINGS

Early Head Start and Head Start programs have 35 openings as of Sept. 7, at three Child Development Centers in Encinitas and Solana Beach. Free to income-eligible families, the centers serve 120 kids, ages 2 to 5 years. For More Information, visit easterseals.com/southerncal/our-programs/childrens-services or call (760) 743-1185, ext. 0

INSURANCE NEWS

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara submitted his insurance pricing regulation to the California Office of Administrative Law that would recognize and reward wildfire safety and mitigation efforts made by homeowners and businesses. The regulation is the first in the nation requiring insurance companies to provide discounts to consumers under the Safer from Wildfires framework created by the California Department of Insurance in partnership with state emergency preparedness agencies.

CAR NUTS INVITED

The San Diego Automotive Museum, 2080 Pan American Plaza, in Balboa Park, is seeking volunteers to support a variety of activities and events, including its upcoming signature event in October. Volunteers are needed to assist the museum as docents, librarians, restoration activities, detailing, and other special projects. Training is included. More information at sdautomuseum.org/volunteer or e-mail Brandi Wilson at [email protected].

CONTROLLING ANGER

A new study by scientists at Salk Institute, at 10010 N Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, identifies a gene and a group of cells in the brain that play a critical role in suppressing aggression in fruit flies. The findings, published in Science Advances on Sept. 7, have implications for disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, which can sometimes cause behavioral changes like increased aggression and combativeness.