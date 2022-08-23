Who’s News: 8/26/22

ANCHORS AWEIGH

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Tiana Martinez, a native of Escondido, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Martinez, a 2017 graduate of Valley Center High School, serves as a gas turbine system technician (mechanical) responsible for taking care of the gas turbine generators and working on various electrical mechanics on board the ship.

GIFT OF COMPANION

Expertly trained service dogs and their new handlers graduated from Oceanside-based Canine Companions Aug. 12 in the first public graduation ceremony since the pandemic. Children, veterans and adults with disabilities were recipients of 10 new expertly trained service dogs. Volunteer puppy raisers, who raised the dogs for their first 18 months, formally handed the leash off to the recipient. Visit canine.org.

ALGAE POLLUTES LAKES

As of Aug. 16, the State Water Resources Control Board is urging visitors to stay out of the water at Lake Elsinore in Riverside and Big Bear Lake in San Bernardino County, as tests confirmed the presence of harmful algal blooms (HABs). Cyanobacteria, a group of organisms that form harmful algal blooms, can produce potent toxins. Officials have posted a recreational advisory of “Warning” lakewide and “Danger.” The Water Board will provide updates at California HAB Reports Web Map.

KIDS FOR PEACE

Members of Carlsbad-based Kids for Peace recently traveled to South America to distribute laptops to children of the San Martín de Porres school in the village of El Guayabo – Pachacamac, Peru, bought after the 2022 Kind Coins for Peru Campaign. It fulfilled a wish for 136 laptops and internet access for children unable to attend online school during the pandemic due to limited resources.

TOP STUDENT

Emerson College student Paris McClung of San Diego earned dean’s list honors for spring 2022 semester

GREAT GRAD

Isaiah David Love of San Diego graduated from Wheaton College in May.

DAAS EYEWEAR

Del Mar’s Alexander Daas Eyewear and Opticians, 1414 Camino Del Mar, was recently recognized as one of 2022’s America’s Finest Optical Retailers by Invision. Visit invisionmag.com.

PRE-KINDGARTEN

The Escondido Union School District offers full-day Transitional Kindergarten at all 17 elementary schools, with enrollment ongoing for the new school year. TK is for children who turn 5 between Sept. 2, and Feb. 2. Visit new student registration 2022-2023 portal at eusd.org or your neighborhood school.

GREER PROMOTED

Longevity Physical Therapy promoted Kevin Greer to Clinic Director at the Longevity Physical Therapy clinic located in the Los Coches Village Medical Center in Carlsbad, 3257 Camino de Los Coches, Suite 301, Carlsbad.

NEW COOKIE FLAVOR

Girl Scouts San Diego and Girl Scouts of the USA will add a new cookie to its e lineup for the January 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The new Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy “sister” cookie to the Thin Mint.

HELP WITH ELECTION

The California Democratic Party is recruiting trained volunteer attorneys to be dispatched around the state to handle questions and field potential voter disenfranchisement issues. As a volunteer with CADEM’s Voter Protection Team you can choose to be a Voter Protection Hotline Operator (remote around the state) or Poll Monitor (in-person). Visit fs3.formsite.com/CADEM2011/6vddd53dmz/index.html.

NEW CHARTER

Dual Language Immersion North County, a charter school in Vista that offers Spanish and English language dual language immersion education for students in grades TK-8, hosted its ribbon-cutting and opening of the new Guarida de Los Lobos (“The Wolves’ Den”) playground Aug.16 at 2030 University Drive, Vista. For more information, visit dlinorthcounty.org.

TRUSTEES NAMED

Attorney Robert Buell, retired United States District Judge Irma Gonzalez and attorney Shireen Matthews were elected Aug. 16 to the 17-member Scripps Health Board of Trustees, which provides guidance and oversight for the San Diego-based health system.