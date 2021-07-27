Who’s News: 7/30/21

CRC GOES GREEN

Community Resource Center in Encinitas, has partnered with EDCO on its new organics recycling program and has begun recycling organic food waste and diverting it from the landfill as part of the next step to achieving California’s Zero Waste goals.

WATER-WISE WINNERS

Jeri Moore was the first-place winner in the 2021 San Diego County WaterSmart Landscape Contest in Oceanside and Olivenhain Municipal Water District residents, Ken and Susan Terzes, won first spot in OMWD’s region. Get photos of the winning landscapes at greenoceanside.org. The Vista Irrigation District board of directors recognized Lauren Grey won the “Best in District” award and Deborah Brandt and Dorothy Wagemester with honorable mention in the district’s WaterSmart Landscape Contest.

NEW TO WARE MALCOMB

Design firm Ware Malcomb, announced Oceanside resident Brian M. Koshley, AIA, has joined the firm as Regional Director in the San Diego office. In this position, Koshley is responsible for the growth and overall management of the San Diego offices.

BE PART OF THE DECISIONS

Palomar College is seeking local residents to fill two vacancies on its Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee, which reviews the expenditure of Proposition M funds. Applications are at palomar.edu/icoc or by contacting Heather Sutton at [email protected] or (760)744-1150 ext. 2109. Deadline is 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

NEW BOBA TEA SPOT

R&B Tea has opened at The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, open from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day. A Taiwan-born sensation, bubble milk tea (sometimes called boba or pearl milk tea) is the specialty at R&B Tea.

GREAT GRADS

• 2021 graduates of Rochester Institute of Technology include Justin Vaughn of Carlsbad, BS in game design and development; Jacob Lin of Encinitas, BS in mechanical engineering; and Christopher Butler of Carmel Valley, BS in mechanical engineering technology.

• Graduates in May 2021 from Wheaton College included Samuel Arnold of San Marcos, BA in political science and a minor in communication; Lucy Bruno of San Marcos, summa cum laude, BA in anthropology and Spanish; and Audrey Irwin of Carmel Valley, BA in elementary education.

TOP STUDENTS

• Saige Metsch, school of nursing, and Zoey Metsch, college of liberal arts & sciences, both of Carlsbad, earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Kansas.

• Julia Gowland of Solana Beach has been placed on the Gettysburg College dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement in the spring 2021 semester.

• AnnMarie Walker of Oceanside participated in McDaniel College’s Student-Faculty Collaborative Summer Research Program, on research efforts to discover drugs to treat COVID-19.

• Bryant University dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester included Ryan Ramirez of San Diego and Madison Scherner of Carlsbad.

• Jordan Dubroy of San Marcos, Alexis Friedman of Oceanside and Leilah Abelman of San Diego were named to the Hofstra University spring 2021 dean’s list.

NEW GRANT PROGRAMS

The San Marcos City Council approved utilizing the first wave of $9,139,573 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create and support new grant programs. Programs include a COVID-19 nonprofit community grant program and a climate action plan, electric vehicle charger grant program. The Boys and Girls Club of San Marcos will receive $1.2 million for a new Autumn Drive Clubhouse and the remaining approximately $1 million of outstanding balances from the Business Sustainability Program loans will be converted to grants.

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB GRANT

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside has received a $15,000 grant from the Oceanside Community Foundation to provide programming to youth on racial and social justice topics. Funding from the Oceanside Community Foundation will support the Club in implementing their Youth for Unity program, which also includes hosting Racial and Social Justice Youth Symposiums in the upcoming year.

STUDIES AT SALK

A La Jolla Salk Institute team, led by Professor Satchin Panda, along with teams from five other organizations, have been awarded $220 million by the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation’s Human Performance Alliance. Panda’s research centers on circadian rhythms, the 24-hour cycles that govern our internal body clocks.

SR. CENTER OPENING DELAY

Vista’s Senior Center will be reopening in August/September of this year. While the city is aware of the State’s reopening plan as of June 15, additional time is needed to fill vacant positions due to a reduction in staff during the pandemic. The Center will continue providing meal pickup and deliveries and Friday weekend bags, and Out and About transportation. The City and Senior Center staff ask the public to understand the delay in reopening is to ensure the Center is reopened safely and responsibly.

SUPPORT FOR SURFRIDER

Gather, an arts non-profit based in San Marcos, has chosen the San Diego County Chapter of Surfrider as the beneficiary of its new Art Forward program. Gather commissioned five local, up-and-coming artists to create original works inspired by the theme of ocean conservation and is donating 50% of the proceeds from both the original pieces and limited edition prints to support San Diego County Chapter of Surfrider.