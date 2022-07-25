Who’s News: 7/29/22

LOW COST PET CARE

With a $100,000 grant from PetSmart Charities San Diego Humane Society will offer pets and pet parents in need Low-cost vaccine services and Low-cost spay/neuter service through its Community Veterinary Services program. visit sdhumane.org/supportservices.

NEW RESTAURANT

Historic La Colonia de Eden Gardens in Solana Beach announced the opening in May of Dolche Cafe Latin Fussion, 650 Valley Ave. Solana Beach in La Colonia, owned by Elena and Eliseo Haro.

NAMED TO BOARD

Local American Association of University Women member Karen Vanderwerken was recently elected to the AAUW California Board of Directors for a 2-year term as fund director. She also will serve as Chair of the regional Interbranch Council. Vanderwerken is a dual member of the Del Mar-Leucadia and the Carlsbad-Oceanside-Vista Branches.

KUDOS FOR OMWD

Hydroelectric generators at Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s David C. McCollom Water Treatment Plant have qualified for the California Energy Commission’s Renewables Portfolio Standard Program and will now generate Renewable Energy Certificates that contribute to the state goal of achieving 60% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

A HAND TO ANIMALS

Frontwave Credit Union stepped up in July by making a donation for every animal adopted at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido and Oceanside campuses. 50 pets were adopted at Oceanside and Escondido campuses, resulting in $4,000 dollars donated to San Diego Humane Society.

CONGRATS, GRADS

• Naveen Adulla of San Marcos completed her Master of Science in information technology at University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.

• The University of Utah 2022 graduates included Olivia Ford, Chloe Laverson, Lissande Tokorcheck, Nina Okawa, Colleen Haggerty, Andrew Green Madeline Bowman and Larry Butler of Carlsbad; Ciro Valdez Garcia and Nicholas Gomez of Encinitas; Ritu Shah and Guadalupe Gonzalez of San Marcos; and Ariana McClure, Siera Gants, Tahra Nakhai and Gabriella Abramson of San Diego.

• Tommy Merritt was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University.

• Class of 2022 graduates from The Citadel in South Carolina included Grant Collier of Rancho Santa Fe and Christopher Morden of Vista.

• Sydney Washburn of San Marcos was awarded a degree in health science from American International College in Massachusetts.

STAR STUDENTS

• Faith Fitzsimmons of San Marcos was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Millikin University in Illinois.

• Willa Morrow Thomas of Encinitas was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Wofford College in South Carolina.

• Lindsey Page of San Marcos earned a place on the Spokane Community College honor roll for spring 2022.

• Matthew Anderson of San Diego has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Hamilton College in New York.

• San Diego’s Kelsi Mikayla Otto was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Linfield University in Oregon.

• Adrien Cao and Courtney Wolpov, of San Marcos, were named to the dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology for spring 2022.

• Steffanie Yeung of San Marcos, Andy Yu of Encinitas and Dennis Li and Angela Lam of San Diego were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York for the spring 2022 semester.