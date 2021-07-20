Who’s News: 7/23/21

TOP OF THE HEAP

• Bucknell University dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester includes Ollie McClymonds of Carlsbad, Tatym Racz of Encinitas, Chris Phelan of Oceanside, Alex Burch of Rancho Santa Fe and Brendan Egan of Carmel Valley.

• Rochester Institute of Technology’s spring 2021 dean’s list includes Nicholas Gardner of San Marcos, computer science; Busy Matthews of San Diego, biomedical engineering; Dennis Li of Carmel Valley, game design and development; and Lin Welsh of Encinitas, criminal justice.

• The dean’s list at Miami University included Preston Buscher of Carlsbad, business; Matan Bar of 4S Ranch, political science; Daniel Renfield of San Diego, business; and Makena Kronemyer of Carmel Valley, games + simulation.

• Matthew Anderson of Carmel Valley has been named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the spring 2021 semester.

• Theresa Govoni of Oceanside, a molecular biology major, was named to Montclair State University’s spring 2021 dean’s list.

CONGRATS, GRADS!

• Chih-Kun Chai of Carlsbad graduated in May from Shenandoah University in Virginia.

• Hannah Edwards of Encinitas graduated from Hartwick College in New York in May.

EDUCATOR GRANTS OPEN

The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has announced that the application period has opened for 2021 Educator Grants to help local teachers with classroom projects. This year, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation will award $40,000 in grants ranging from $500 to $2,000 per teacher. Applications are accepted until Aug. 16 at calcoastcu.org.

NEW COACHES AT CSUSM

Cal State San Marcos Director of Athletics Jennifer Milo unveiled the department’s second wave of coaching hires for 2021-22, including Dario Frias as the assistant women’s basketball coach Adam Ellis rejoins the department as the assistant men’s basketball coach, and with CSUSM Cheer now considered a Spirit Squad within the department of athletics, Philip Carpio joins the department as the new cheer coach.

RIBBON-CUTTING SET

Encinitas4Equality, a Multicultural Collective Shop, will have its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at 1900 N Coast Highway, Encinitas. The space is now open Saturday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The mission of Encinitas4Equality is to educate, organize, and mobilize our communities to disassemble structural racism, systemic inequities and oppression through solidarity and service.

ADOPTION CENTER TURNS 2

Two years ago July 17, Helen Woodward Animal Center opened a brand-new pet adoptions building to the public. In those two years, the Center has adopted out more than 7,000 orphan dogs and cats. Helen Woodward Animal Center has lifted previously required restrictions — returning to its regular seven-days-a-week business hours with no appointment necessary.

NEW SENIOR LIVING

Westmont Living, a senior-living provider, announces the opening of its in Encinitas in July, at 1920 S. El Camino Real. The 93,467-square foot, two-story, senior living community features 93 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes for independent and assisted living. To learn more, call (760) 452-6037 or visit westmontofencinitas.com.

NEW JFS CHAIRPERSON

Jewish Family Service of San Diego has named Emily Jennewein as chair of the nonprofit’s board of directors. Jennewein will depart from her role as first vice chair to replace Adam Welland. Jennewein oversaw construction of the Melvin Garb Hillel Center at San Diego State University and the Beverly and Joseph Glickman Hillel Center at UC San Diego.

GRANTS HELP SENIORS

The San Diego Foundation has $200,000 in grants are available to support local efforts focused on supporting quality of life for older San Diegans. The grant application window is open and ends at 5 p.m. PST, Aug. 13. To apply for the AFC grant, visit sdfoundation.org/grantseekers/apply-for-assistance.

MASKS ON THE TRAIN

As the state of California has reopened and is moving forward to rebuild tourism and promote travel, Pacific Surfliner passengers are encouraged to follow safety measures and any important public health recommendations in place during their trip and at their destination. Per federal law and Amtrak policy, face coverings must still be worn while onboard trains and in stations.