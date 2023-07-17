Who’s News: 7/21/23

COLLEGE GRADS

The following students graduated from their respective colleges or universities: Bryn Sovacool of San Marcos from Missouri State University; Finnian Sullivan of Solana Beach from the University of Vermont; and Isaac Nguyen of Oceanside from Wartburg College in Iowa.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the spring dean’s list at their respective colleges or universities: Samantha Kissner of San Marcos at Hollins University in Virginia; Sally Lynne of San Marcos at the University of Dallas; India Torres of Del Mar at Augustana College in Illinois; and Kayley Garcia of Vista at Chadron State College in Nebraska.

HONOR ROLL

The following students made the spring honor roll at their respective university or college: Clarisa Duvvuri of San Marcos at the University of Dallas and Lindsey Page of San Marcos at Spokane Community College.

HONOR SOCIETY

The following students were inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Gabrielle Hillier of San Marcos at Boise State University; Gaurav Sachdev of San Marcos and Artem Kazmerchuk of Carlsbad at the University of Illinois; and Lauren Suchodolski of Carlsbad at the University of Tennessee.

CIVIL RIGHTS

Kendall Bristol, a 17-year-old junior at The Grauer School in Encinitas, recently interviewed Civil Rights icons Courtland Cox and Heather Booth for a school project.

REAL ESTATE

The Real Estate Office of Rancho Santa Fe is upgrading to two new exclusive locations in Rancho Santa Fe: the already open location at 6006 El Tordo, Suite #210, and the soon to open location at 5535 Cancha De Golf, Suite #102.

SCHOLARSHIPS

The San Diego Foundation awarded a record-breaking $4 million in scholarships to more than 1,000 local college students, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college and from low-middle income communities historically under-represented in higher education.

SCHOOL VACCINES

Vista Community Clinic is offering and promoting routine childhood vaccines throughout the back-to-school season. The clinic cautions that vaccinating children before the start of the school year helps reduce the risk of outbreaks and helps maintain a healthy learning environment.

FAMILY REUNION

More than 300 Gonzalez family members celebrated the family’s arrival to the historic La Colonia de Eden Gardens in Solana Beach over 100 years ago with their first-ever family reunion at La Colonia Community Park on July 8.

COFFEE DEAL

NuZee, Inc., a Vista-based coffee co-packing and technology company, has entered into a five-year global licensing agreement with Stone Brewing to co-manufacture and distribute Stone Brewing specialty coffee products nationwide.