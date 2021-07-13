Who’s News: 7/16/21

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER

The Vista Chamber of Commerce is seeking active members to form a new Women’s Business Group within the chamber. All who would like to take part in the development of this new group, e-mail and give your contact information to [email protected].

SPORTS STAFF GEARS UP

With Cal State San Marcos Athletics returning to competition this fall, CSUSM Director of Athletics Jennifer Milo announced the hiring of assistant coaches for the 2021-22 academic year. The new staff includes Matthew Aldama, rejoining the department as the assistant men’s soccer coach; Fernando Brown as the department’s sports performance coach; Anthony Heredia as an assistant cross country/track & field coach; Haley Price as assistant volleyball coach; Jillian Shields returns as assistant women’s soccer coach; Tracy Thompson will be an assistant cross country/track & field coach and Monica Todd an assistant cross country/track & field coach.

TOP STUDENTS

• George Cherian of San Diego was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

• Morgan Collazo of Carlsbad, majoring in business administration-management, was named to the Augustana College 2020-21 spring semester dean’s list.

• Bryn Middlebrook of Carlsbad, majoring in business, was named to the Miami University spring 2020-21 president’s list.

• Evan O’Leonard and Rocco Polanco of Carlsbad, Taina Millsap of Encinitas, Keona Lee of Oceanside and Declan Bretz, Rachael Cheverton, Alexa Poplawsky, Grant Ritchie and Claudia Whitehead of Carmel Valley, were named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

• Natalia Sarram of Carlsbad earned Hollins University dean’s list honors during the spring 2021 semester.

• Morgan Brown and Katherine Papatheofanis of Rancho Santa Fe and Grace Cleveland of Solana Beach received dean’s list honors at Wheaton College this spring.

• Cal State San Marcos Athletics placed a conference-high 51 student-athletes on the 2021 CCAA Spring Academic Honor Roll.

SCHOLARSHIP STARS

The San Diego Air & Space Museum selected graduating seniors focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics academic disciplines from San Diego County high schools to receive scholarships. North County recipients included Amanda Botts, Del Norte High School and Elsa Paulsen, La Costa Canyon High School, winning the Convair Alumni Association Endowment and Dylan Spiker, Classical Academy, Escondido earning the R.A. Rearwin Endowment.

GREAT GRADS

The University of Utah congratulates its spring 2021 graduates, including: Claire Sarjeant, Rebekah Peterson, Steven Ganelin, Isabelle Curran, Saxon Zoolakis, Alex Catledge and Mikayla Morris of Carlsbad; Ryan Knees of Rancho Santa Fe; S. Brian Zavala and Krystian Fichat of Encinitas; Britton Gaul and Jesse Sinclair of Oceanside; and Alec Gettinger Kowalski, Joelle Corthay and Britany Hanse of San Marcos.

NEW FACES AT NEW VILLAGE

New Village Arts, in Carlsbad, has added two new staff members, Amanda Jordan as marketing manager and Sakshi Tiwari as manager of connectivity. They take over from AJ Knox, who recently left NVA to join the Raindrop Marketing agency.

PARTY IN A BOX

OhMy! Creative, a Party-in-a-Box Shop, exclusively online, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. July 22 at the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce at 535 Encinitas Blvd, #116, Encinitas.

PURE TACO COMING

Co-founders of Casero Taqueria, Clayton Wheeler and Craig Applegate, and Urban Plates co-founder John Zagara have partnered on a new concept called Pure Taco at 2742 State St., Carlsbad. It is set to open late July 2021.

BEST BOOKS

Two children’s books published by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Press were honored with Gold Awards by the Independent Book Publishers Association — “Saving Moka: The True Tale of a Rescued Tiger Cub” and “A Letter from Tashi: A Snow Leopard Tale.” San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Press books are available online at ShopZoo.com.

BEACH CLEANUP

On July 8, hundreds of environmental stewards gathered at three beaches across San Diego County to participate in the San Diego Loyal/Rob Machado Foundation’s beach cleanup. This was the first of many beach cleanups stemming from the Machado/Loyal partnership announced in June 2021.