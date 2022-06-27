Who’s News: 7/1/22

NEW POSTMASTER

Dat Nguyen was recently named the Postmaster of the Carlsbad Post Office. He replaces former Carlsbad Postmaster Stacy Woodard, who retired. As Carlsbad Postmaster, Nguyen supervises 135 employees and oversees retail services at the Carlsbad and La Costa post offices, as well as the daily distribution of mail on 74 delivery routes in Carlsbad and La Costa and to more than 3,500 PO Boxes at the two facilities.

RANDOM ACT OF KINDNESS

Camp Pendleton Marines who went to the gas pump June 21 on base experienced a random act of kindness from Frontwave Credit Union. As members pulled up to the pump, employees from Frontwave Credit Union covered their gas bill to honor the credit union’s 70th anniversary.

SUPPORTING STUDENTS

San Marcos Resale Store Manager Mary Cunningham was selected by the North Coastal Consortium for Special Education for an Employer Appreciation Award, and was for her “Excellence in Supporting Students with Special Needs” as she provides training and oversight with patience and kindness. CRC partners with the San Marcos Unified School District’s Workability Program, which finds opportunities for students with special needs to get life and work experience.

STAR STUDENTS

• The University of Rhode Island spring 2022 dean’s list included Trevor Dalton of San Marcos and Caitlin Sullivan of Solana Beach.

• Camryn Cox, a theater arts major from Encinitas, was named to the dean’s list for spring 2022 at Coastal Carolina University.

• Mark Prince of Encinitas and Ben Houri of Rancho Santa Fe were named to the dean’s list for spring 2022 at Luther College.

PROUD GRADS

University of Maryland Global Campus awarded degrees to Patrick Glenn Johnson, Johnathon Nicholas Barnes, Roberto Steeven Penaherrera Reyes, Jason Singleton, Alexander Akimov, Mariah Singleton, Dasani Shunquell Rolle, Owen Lane, Robert Lucky Rexroat and Esteban Arroyo, all of Oceanside; Edmanuel Williams and Lauren Brower, both of Carlsbad, in spring 2022.

HERO AWARD

The 2022 Winston Hero award was presented to Michael Doria, Ph.D., LEP, program specialist, Carlsbad Unified School District. The Del Mar Winston School of San Diego celebrated its 34th high school commencement June 15.

50 YEARS OF HEALTH

Pima Medical Institute’s San Marcos Campus hosted a 50th Anniversary celebration June 16, at 111 Campus Way, San Marcos celebrating 50 years of educating quality medical professionals. Each campus across the country hosted its own specialized event.

THE DIGITAL DIVIDE

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, access to the internet has become vital. For members of the community who do not have access to broadband — or high-quality, high-speed internet service — and the devices to connect to the internet, SANDAG’s Digital Equity Strategy, announced the “Get Connected” campaign. In partnership with 211 San Diego, County of San Diego, “Get Connected” aims to expand awareness of affordable, high-speed internet resources including the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides a monthly subsidy to reduce the cost of internet for qualifying families. Visit sandag.org/digitalequity.