Who’s News: 6/4/21

HELPING FOOD PANTRY

The city of Vista has issued code violation citations that will shut down Angel’s Food Pantry and Cupboard, operating for the last 14 months providing food in the Tri-City area. Angel (Jannah) and her husband Chris are asking for signatures of support on change.org.

OSTERGREN NAMED DEAN

Cal State San Marcos announced the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Ostergren as the next dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Services. Ostergren will start in her position on July 1. She will take over from Deborah Kristan, who has filled the dean’s role in an interim capacity since last summer. Ostergren currently serves as associate dean of student success and academic affairs for the College of Health and Human Services at California State University Long Beach.

NEW NAIL BAR

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce welcomes a new business to Encinitas with a ribbon cutting ceremony May 27 for Paint Nail Bar at 292 El Camino Real, Suite A, Encinitas.

DRYBAR BLOWS OPEN

DryBar Encinitas is celebrating its grand opening June 4 through June 6 with treats by Lulu’s, fresh juices by Suja & exclusive DryBar giveaways. Pre-book your appointment on DryBarShops.com or on its app and use promo code ENCINITAS10 to receive $10 off your first blowout.

TOP WEALTH ADVISOR

UBS Wealth Management USA announced that Financial Advisor Kalyn Maher Walker of the Carmel Valley San Diego office was named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2021. Walker is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor. She has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list every year since 2019. She and her family are actively involved in supporting the Special Olympics and The Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad.

NEW FACE FOR AIRSPACE

Airspace, headquartered in Carlsbad, expanding its leadership team with people management executive, Anna Goranson. In this executive leadership role, Goranson will scale up recruitment to support business growth, expand the company’s sustainability program, and further develop the people-centric culture.

ARCHITECT HONORED

Kent Aden, the architect and developer behind many of San Diego’s master-planned communities including San Elijo, will be inducted into the California Homebuilding Foundation’s Hall of Fame during a virtual gala June 24.

PRAISE FOR PALOMAR

Palomar Medical Center Escondido received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021. The award recognizes the center’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients.

CONGRATS, GRADUATES!

• Kathleen Philo of Rancho Santa Fe received a bachelor of arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross in spring 2021.

• Kinsley Dickerson of Oceanside, graduated from the University of North Georgia with an associate of science degree, kinesiology/exercise science pathway.

• Alexander Harris Alexejevich Kupin of Carlsbad, received a bachelor of science in computer science, mathematics minor, from Clarkson University in May.

• Graduates of the University of Alabama Spring 2021 include Michael Beer of San Diego, Bachelor of Arts; Darah Matos of Oceanside, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences; Kevin Misak of San Diego, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Tara Peace of Oceanside, Master of Library & Information Studies; Jacob Stamos of Carlsbad, Bachelor of Arts; Sarah Tomlinson of Oceanside Bachelor of Science in Education and Sarah Torrey of Carlsbad, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.

STAR STUDENTS

• Jacqueline Gomez of Vista at University of Southern California and Serena Trice of Oceanside at University of Southern California were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi in May.

• Haley Johnson, of Oceanside, a junior communication sciences and disorders major was named to Harding University dean’s list for spring 2021 semester.

• Omicamy Myers of Oceanside, CA has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for the spring semester.

• Noah Berkebile, from San Diego, a Biology/Health major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the Spring 2021 semester.

• Teigen O’Donnell of the Cal State San Marcos women’s track & field program received second team honors for the National Academic Momentum Award by the Scholar Baller program and the Institute for Sport & Social Justice.

• The University of Utah Spring 2021 Dean’ List included:

Logan Acosta of Carlsbad, Pre Business; Jenna Anderson of Carlsbad, Design Foundations; Maddie Bowman of Carlsbad, Communication; Jacob Caruso of Carlsbad, Economics; Raja Caruso of Carlsbad, Pre Business; Landry Christiansen of Carlsbad, Economics; Jake Curran of Carlsbad, History; Olivia Ford of Carlsbad, Film and Media Arts; Kellen Bassler of San Marcos, Information Systems; Peter Gagne of Encinitas, Pre Health and Kinesiology; Siera Gants of San Diego, Nursing; Brooke Garvin of Carlsbad, Criminology and Sociology; Omid Ghazi of San Diego, Environmental & Sustain Study; Drew Green of Carlsbad, Design; Trevor Hagen of Encinitas, Pre Communication; Colleen Haggerty of Carlsbad, Finance; Maximilian Heiskell of San Marcos, Pre Medicine; Harper Hughes of Carlsbad, Communication; Garrett Lawler of Carlsbad, Pre Business; Andy Lee of San Diego, Business Administration; Jake Locken of Carlsbad, Design Foundations; Angelina Ludena of San Diego, Design Foundations; Kendall Mariano of Carlsbad, Health and Kinesiology; Ty Mcguire of San Diego, Pre Business; Taylor Mesa of Encinitas, Pre Special Education; Billy Ohara of Encinitas, Information Systems; Nina Okawa of Carlsbad, Family Commun & Human Dev and Criminology; Haley Parsons of San Diego, Ballet & Psychology, Katie Prince of Encinitas, Pre Medical Lab Science, Annie Pugmire of Carlsbad, Biology; Tommy Schouten of Rancho Santa Fe, Economics; Olivia Sidwell of Rancho Santa Fe, Psychology; Kasey Spencer of Carlsbad, Pre Business; Skyler Terry of Carlsbad, Economics; Ciro Valdez Garcia of Encinitas, Biology; Blake Van Dyken of San Diego, Pre Computer Science; Alison Viana of San Diego, Film and Media Arts; Ryan White of San Diego, Pre Business and Brian Zavala of Encinitas, Games and Communication.

KUDOS FOR ARCHITECT

Architect developer Kent Aden, will be inducted into the California Homebuilding Foundation’s Hall of Fame during a virtual gala June 24. Aden, the president of HomeFed Communities, is responsible for managing design, development and marketing for multiple villages including the 1,980-acre San Elijo Hills community in San Marcos.

STAKE NEWS

Marc T. Morley of Carmel Valley was called as the new president of the Del Mar California Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on May 16, with Deon L. Travers, of Carlsbad, first counselor and Johnny F. Ek, of Leucadia, second counselor. Together as the presidency of the Stake, they will lead 10 congregations from South Carlsbad at to Carmel Valley.