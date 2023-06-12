Who’s News: 6/16/23

MUSICAL STUDENTS

MiraCosta College music department students received three prestigious DownBeat Magazine Student Music Awards, widely considered the most notable awards in jazz education: Danny Gonzalez, a tenor saxophonist, received the award for community college outstanding performance as a jazz soloist; the MiraCosta College Jazz Collective, which was recognized in the small jazz combo category as the community college outstanding performance recipient; and the MiraCosta Oceanside Jazz Orchestra, which was named the community college winner in the large jazz ensemble category.

PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLAR

Paolo Martino of Encinitas was named a presidential scholar at Clarkson University in New York.

PRIDE SOLIDARITY

A total of 141 organizations, faith institutions and elected leaders issued a join statement expressing their unwavering support for Pride events and the LGBTQ community amidst rising threats and hostility. The North County LGBTQ Resource Center based in Oceanside is one of these organizations.

GRADUATES

• The following students graduated from Oregon State University: Nolan Sunder of Cardiff; Zareena Bokhari, Ashley Brewer, Adeline Hull, Nathan Hull, Bryan Jung, Qwen Landis and Morgan O’Rourke-Liggett of Carlsbad; Taylor Evans and Kennan Loesch of Encinitas; Ryleigh Boyle, Roshell Lamug, Elizabeth Moore, Austin Piette and Margot Trogden of Escondido; Christopher Brown, Taylar Henderson, Katasha Kime, Jonathan Miller and Melissa Vogt of Oceanside; Emma Dudley of Rancho Santa Fe; Sophia Gaudino and Joshua Goren of San Marcos; and Thi Truong of Vista.

• Sophia Lewis of Carlsbad graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective colleges: Pietro Lanza di Scalea and Adyson Baker of Carlsbad at Miami University in Ohio; Megan Gee of Oceanside at Regis College in Massachusetts; Julisa Pena of Carlsbad at the College of Saint Rose in New York; Ashley Castaneda of Vista, Jordan Dubroy of San Marcos and Hailey Mullen of Oceanside at Hofstra University in New York; and Rachel Caldwell of Solana Beach at the University of Mississippi.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Ella Chambers of Solana Beach was named to the spring president’s list at Miami University in Ohio.

HONOR ROLL

These students were named to the chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi: Sarah Crane of Oceanside and Sofia King, Nathan Lesher and Naomi Ryder of Solana Beach.

NEW BANK

Beach Cities Commercial Bank has opened a new branch at 171 Saxony Road, Suite 105, Encinitas 92024.

MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

The Aron Gunner Memorial Scholarship awarded 22 $1,250 scholarships to Carlsbad High School seniors on May 30. Recipients include Jack Nunan, Kalani Caetano, Sebastian Sanders, Jake Genewich, Elena Simon, Jakob Schroh, Andrew Burns, Jesus Torrico, Sheridan Farlin, Ava Grosely, Logan Kelly, Aimee Cruz, Lauren Hunter, Gabriella Medley, Carter Peterson-Meyer, Sarah Mielish, Emilo Gonzales, Kai Williams, Rishab Bora, Mitchell Gibson, Leila Kelley and Melia Arboit.

DROUGHT RESTRICTIONS

The Vallecitos Water District board of directors in San Marcos voted to rescind the drought restrictions from a level 2 drought alert to a level 1 drought watch. Customers are now able to irrigate any day of the week without a limit on the number of watering days.

TENNIS CHAMP

Megan McCray of Oceanside won her first ITF World Tennis Tour title in the women’s singles final at the ITF/USTA Pro Circuit Event on June 4 in Rancho Santa Fe.