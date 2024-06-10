Carlsbad city treasurer announces retirement

CARLSBAD — After 11 years of service as an elected official, City Treasurer Craig Lindholm announced his retirement on June 6, according to a city statement.

His departure from the role is effective June 14.

Lindholm was elected as city treasurer in 2013 and was recently reelected in 2022.

The city treasurer, an elected position with a four-year term, oversees the city’s cash management and investment program, including the Carlsbad Municipal Water District.

The Carlsbad Municipal Code outlines the procedures for filling vacancies in elected offices. If a resignation takes effect on the specified date in the resignation letter, or if unspecified, on the date the letter is delivered to the City Clerk, the City Council must promptly declare the vacancy.

If a vacancy occurs with 25 months or more remaining in the term, the City Council must call a special election on the next established election date, no less than 114 days after the declaration of vacancy. For vacancies declared on or before July 14, 2024, the next election date is November 5, 2024.

On August 17, 2023, the City Treasurer appointed the Finance Director as Deputy City Treasurer under California Government Code Section 41006. The Deputy City Treasurer performs the duties in the absence of the City Treasurer.

As of January 11, 2024, candidates for City Treasurer must have a four-year degree in business administration, public administration, accounting, finance, or economics. Additionally, candidates need four years of financial work experience or a relevant professional certification.

As of February 29, 2024, the City Treasurer’s compensation is $1,187.36 per month, payable biweekly. The annual auto allowance is $2,400, and retirement and health benefits are similar to those of unrepresented employees.