Who’s News: 5/27/22

OCEAN SCIENCE CHAMPS

The student team from Canyon Crest Academy, in Carmel Valley, won the National Finals of the 25th annual National Ocean Sciences Bowl. An interdisciplinary ocean science education program of the Consortium for Ocean Leadership, the NOSB tests students’ knowledge of ocean science topics, including cross-disciplines of biology, chemistry, policy, physics, and geology. Students on the championship team include Mason Holmes, Emily Zhang, Andrew Kuang, Andrew Zhang, and Shrey Goel. They are coached by Mary Holmes.

TOP STUDENTS

• John Siebelink, MiraCosta College student, has been selected to receive the highly competitive Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship that pays up to $55,000 for tuition, books, and housing annually for up to three years, while the student secures a bachelor’s degree at a four-year college or university.

• Nikki Andelin of the Cal State San Marcos softball team and Luke Reece and Mark Stanford of the Cal State San Marcos baseball team have been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District first team.

• Meagan Elizabeth Hubinger of Carlsbad graduated from the University of Nebraska May 13.

• Paige Hokunson, Kaelen Frye, Anna Harris, Rachel Rossenfeld and Kendal Cliburn of Carlsbad; Olivia Montgomery of Del Mar, Kennady Tracy and Camille Lundstedt of Encinitas were named to the dean’s list at Belmont University for the Spring 2022.

• Named to the Southern New Hampshire University Winter 2022 President’s List, earning a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, were Faith Casey, Courtney Diaz, Peter Vargo, Logan Posey, Kylie Henricks, Steven Beckett, Taylor Gladysz, Lyranii Demerie-Marin, Courtney Callen and Autumn Brown of Oceanside; Veronika Kireyko and John Jeffreys of Carlsbad; Jennifer Clements, Ronalyn Concepcion, Maribel Zetina and Breanna Jones of San Marcos; Aaron Wilson of Camp Pendleton, Brandon Davis and Pardis Safari of San Diego.

• Marzieh Barnes, Torrey Pines High School, engineering and graduating with distinction; Carolyn Du, Del Norte High School, engineering and graduating with high distinction and Ryan Edmonds, Carlsbad, joint major in computer science and mathematics and graduating with high distinction and departmental honors earned their degrees from Harvey Mudd College May 15.

• Brandon Johnson of Oceanside received a bachelor of science in nursing diploma at Harding University May 7 for Spring 2022.

GREAT GOLF

Cal State San Marcos’ Matthew Moss and Matt Pennington have been named to the 2022 Division II PING All-West Region Team by the Golf Coaches Association of American.

NEW VEEP NAMED

Shannon Stubblefield has been named as the new vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the Foundation at MiraCosta College. Stubblefield begins her post at MiraCosta College on June 1 after 10 years as chief philanthropy officer for North County Lifeline.

KUDOS FOR OMWD

Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s Indian Head Canyon Pipeline Restoration Project and El Camino Real Potable Water Pipeline Replacement Project were both recognized May 19 as 2022 Projects of the Year by American Public Works Association’s San Diego and Imperial County Chapter.

PETS ON TRAINS

Amtrak and the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, began a pet program May 20 for the Southern California train route. Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passengers can now bring their dogs and cats weighing up to 20 pounds onboard Pacific Surfliner trains for $26. For more information, visit pacificsurfliner.com/onboard/pets.

HONORING TEACHERS

The Beta Delta Oceanside chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a Women Educator Society, honored local educators May 5 with scholarships and grants to purchase teaching materials. Honorees include Alyssa Colehomer, Khamsay Nainani, Danielle Cook, Jessica Sandoval, Debbie Sandoval, Melissa Rabaya, and Kelsey Travis, Xye Sanders and Eulalia Alvaro.

SABOR A VIDA

Sabor a Vida Cafe & Deli at 735 Shadowridge Drive, Vista had its grand opening ceremony May 20.