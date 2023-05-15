Who’s News: 5/19/23

HONORED STUDENT

Lindsey Page of San Marcos made the Spokane Community College honor roll for winter quarter 2023. Students on the honor roll earned a GPA of 3.0 or above.

PET LITTER

Project Clean Water has launched “Keep San Diego Doody Free,” a public education campaign encouraging dog owners to pick up and properly dispose of dog waste on their property and when walking their dogs to help reduce bacteria in local waterways.

SENIOR LIVING

Westmont of Carmel Valley’s sales office is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment. The brand-new senior living community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care apartment homes and casita duplexes. All residences can be reserved now for an anticipated move-in at the end of the year.

HIGH ACHIEVER

MiraCosta College nursing student Hayat Sherif was named as one of the 60 high-achieving community college students nationwide who will receive the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.

LOAN FORGIVENESS

The U.S. Department of Education approved nearly 616,000 borrowers nationwide, including 53,000 Californians, for approximately $42 billion in public service loan forgiveness since October 2021.

ENVIRONMENTAL AWARDS

The Encinitas Environmental Commission announced its 2022 Excellence in Environmental Stewardship awards to the Rob Machado Foundation, Surfdog Records and Java Hut, and the Environmental Hero award to San Dieguito High School Academy student Bella Zumot.

RISING STARS

The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce named its 2022-2023 Rising Star of the Year scholarships to Ava R. Grosely, Carleigh Lyon and Curt White of Carlsbad High School; Riley Goueth and Diana Salazar of Sage Creek High School; Shane Baum, Madison Desjardins and Drea McIver-Fiorica of La Costa Canyon High School; Louisa Cliff of Carlsbad Seaside Academy and Hope Hansen of Pacific Ridge.

GRADUATION SEASON

More than 4,000 students are expected to graduate this month as Cal State San Marcos hosts its annual commencement ceremonies.

JEEP TRIBUTE

The Vallecitos Water District in June is honoring former board member Margaret E. “Betty” Ferguson and the 1946 Jeep she enjoyed driving. She died in December last year.

RAIL SAFETY

Every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train. The North County Transit District is increasing its efforts to educate residents and visitors on the importance of safety around the rail line before the busy summer months.