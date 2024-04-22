Seventy affordable units at Aviara East available this summer

CARLSBAD — Developers of a 399-unit apartment project at Aviara Parkway and Laurel Tree Lane anticipate dozens of affordable units available by this summer.

The project, currently under construction by Wermers Properties and R&V Management, two of Southern California’s leading developers of multi-family homes, includes the 329-unit Aviara West building and Aviara East, a structure comprised of 70 affordable housing units.

Aviara East, a 100% affordable housing portion of the development, is located at 1380 Laurel Tree Lane and will be ready for move-in sometime this summer.

The larger Aviara West Apartments, across the street at 1205 Aviara Pkwy, will provide 329 units, including 11 affordable units dispersed throughout the building. Aviara West is expected to open in early 2026.

“We believe everyone deserves a place to call home,” said Austin Wermers, principal of Wermers Properties, in a statement announcing the project’s construction. “This project offers a range of modern studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to cater to various lifestyles and needs.”

The 100% affordable east building will have 32 one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom and 19 three-bedroom units, while the west building will have 184 one-bedroom and 75 two-bedroom units.

Amenities in the west building will include a pool, clubroom, fitness room and workspace for residents. The smaller east building will feature a workspace, a playground and a community room.

“We’re excited to contribute to the growing vibrancy of Aviara and provide residents with a place to live, connect and thrive,” Wermers added.

Regarding parking, the east building will have 103 spots, three of which are reserved for electric vehicles with charging stations, and the west building will have 428 spots, 43 of which are reserved for electric cars.

“There are a lot of great things about this project,” stated Carlsbad Commissioner Linda Geldner in a news release. “It’s a good location close to the freeway, a good site for the height, and the units are wrapped around the parking lot to give it a more urban look.”

According to the developer, the apartments’ location also offers perks, such as proximity to Legoland California, North Ponto Beach and other nearby shopping centers.

The Carlsbad City Council approved the eastern and western portions of the project in 2021. This included a $3.1 million loan for Bridge Housing, which partnered with the developer to fund the affordable portion.

Wermers Properties took over for the project’s original developer, Summerhill Apartment Communities, which has since closed its doors.

The additional 81 affordable units help move the city closer to its required affordable housing allotment under the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA).

According to the county’s RHNA numbers, Carlsbad must build 3,873 units between 2021 and 2029, with more than 2,000 designated for very low and low-income households.

“Kids who grew up in Carlsbad can’t afford to stay, and many businesses can’t find workers locally,” stated Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn. “This project is a great example of the city, the county, nonprofits and developers working together to solve the very challenging problem of housing.”