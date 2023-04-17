Who’s News: 4/21/23

STAR STUDENTS

—Emerson College student Declan Bretz from Carmel Valley is a member of the men’s basketball team, which earned the #2 seed in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference playoffs.

—Sophia Lewis of Carlsbad was named to University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences fall 2022 dean’s list.

POSTER CONTEST

The San Diego County Bar Association has announced its 2023 Law Week student poster and video contest, open to all San Diego County school students in grades K-12. This year’s theme is “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration.” Complete guidelines and instructions on how to enter are available at sdcba.org/?pg=LawWeek. The deadline to enter is noon April 28.

PERFORMING ARTS SCHOLARS

Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation again offers Visual and Performing Arts scholarships to graduating North County seniors. Application deadline is May 1. Online submissions may be sent to [email protected] or to OCAF, PO Box 3054, Oceanside, CA 92051. More information at ocaf.info/ocaf-scholarships.

PREVENT CHILD ABUSE

In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Carlsbad-based Promises2Kids is selling blue pinwheels to bring attention to the issue of child abuse. The pinwheels start at $25 and will be planted April 26 to create San Diego’s Pinwheels for Prevention Garden on the lawn at the San Diego County Administration Center. Pinwheel’s can be purchased at https://give.promises2kids.org/campaign/child-abuse-prevention-pinwheel-campaign/c470070.

BEST LARGE BUSINESS

The Residential and Commercial Waste company EDCO was the recipient of the Vista Chamber of Commerce Large Business of the Year at the 2023 Heroes of Vista event March 10.

FOSTER A DOG

San Diego Humane Society has a new incentive to encourage dog adoption. SDHS is offering a $100 gift card to volunteers who foster a dog weighing 50 pounds or more for two weeks. The new incentive was created to get 50 dogs into foster homes, after the organization set a record March 24 with 620 dogs in care.

CALLAWAY PROMOTIONS

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., a Carlsbad company, announced company promotions. Glenn Hickey was promoted to President Callaway Golf & EVP, Topgolf Callaway Brands. Heather McAllister is the newly appointed SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Topgolf Callaway Brands. Mark Leposky – promoted to EVP & Chief Supply Chain Officer, Topgolf Callaway Brands, adding Chief Supply Chain Officer to his responsibilities. Jennifer Hale was promoted to vice president, Total Rewards, Topgolf Callaway Brands and Jay Allen moved to senior vice president, Callaway Golf, Americas.

STATE BANS CHEMICALS

April 11, the California Assembly’s Committee on Health approved a landmark bill to ban five harmful chemicals from candy, cereals and other processed food. If the bill is enacted, California would be the first state to impose such a prohibition. The legislation, A.B. 418, would end the use of brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propyl paraben, Red Dye No. 3 and titanium dioxide in food products sold throughout the state.

CLIMATE BILL PASSES

The Building Decarbonization Coalition announced AB 593 (Haney), which directs the California Energy Commission to develop a plan to cut pollution from the building sector in line with the state’s legally binding climate targets, passed the state Assembly Committee on Natural Resources April 10 without any opposing votes, and with support from climate and labor representatives.

RENEWABLE DIESEL

The first shipment of renewable diesel has arrived at San Diego International Airport. The sustainable fuel is now being used in all diesel-powered airside (non-road) vehicles and equipment, such as baggage tugs, belt loaders, and firefighting vehicles. Approximately 30 percent of all airside vehicles and equipment at SAN are now “alternative fuel” because of the switch from petroleum diesel to renewable diesel.