Encinitas Ranch golf course turns 25

ENCINITAS — JC Golf, a San Diego-based golf course management and operating company, announces Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, at 1275 Quail Gardens Drive, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Established in 1998, the course saw more than 75,000 golfers last year.

For golf fans, 1998 was an exciting year. The 62nd Masters Tournament was won by Mark O’Meara with a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole, and Tiger Woods finished the PGA Tour as the world’s top-ranked golfer. And Encinitas Ranch Golf Course opened for play for the first time that year in March.

The 18-hole championship golf course was designed by Encinitas resident Cary Bickler, ASGCA, and built by JC Resorts for the city of Encinitas and the Encinitas Ranch Golf Authority.

“From hole to hole, Bickler wanted it to appear that all the mounds and bunkers were shaped by the wind,” according to GolfDigest. “The course is widely praised by golfers and critics alike for its challenging yet enjoyable layout and is one of the few public courses in Southern California that has a constant view of the Pacific Ocean.”

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the golf course is offering a variety of special events and promotions, including 25 raffle prizes throughout the year.

Raffles will run in the pro shop, at monthly happy hours, and on the course’s social media accounts and prizes will include range gift cards, rounds of golf, golf clubs, golf balls, and JC Players Cards. Guests are encouraged to sign up for emails, check in at the pro shop, and follow the course on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

Since opening 25 years ago, 1.7 million rounds of golf have been played. Last year, over 31,000 lessons were taught by certified PGA golf professionals with a common mission to support the local community and grow the game. The GOLFTEC on-property teaching facility provides personalized lesson programs to experienced golfers since its opening in 1995.

The PGA Junior League program, coached by John Mason, PGA, has led the Encinitas Ranch team to the finals three times and claimed the national championship title in 2015 and 2018. With many more programs in place, including the annual JC Players Card, ERGC is one of the most financially successful golf courses built in the past 25 years.

ERGC’s accomplishments were recognized earlier this year when it was awarded the 2023 Regional Course of the Year title by the National Golf Course Owners Association for the country’s West Region and the 2021 Course of the Year Award by the California Golf Course Owners Association.

“We are proud to celebrate 25 years of golfing excellence at Encinitas Ranch,” said John McNair, Chief Operating Officer, JC Resorts. “We are so grateful for the loyal customers who have enjoyed playing the course over the years and for our talented, dedicated staff who make all of the guests feel welcome and special. We look forward to many more exceptional years to come.”

The facility is open to the public and invites interested golfers of all levels to try the various activities. For the novice, the practice center is a good place to start with a driving range, extra-large putting green, and a fun, one-of-a-kind putting course.

Complimentary putters are available for testing out short-game skills around the putting course. For more information, visit encinitasranchgolf.com, Facebook: @EncinitasRanchGolfCourse or Instagram: @encinitasranchgc.