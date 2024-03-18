Who’s News: 3/22/24

RISING STARS

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce announced its sixth Rising Star of the Month awardees for the 2023-2024 school year: Ruby Gao of Canyon Crest Academy, Klew Delos Santos of La Costa Canyon High School, Ruben Duarte of San Dieguito Academy and Rami Kabakibi of Torrey Pines High School.

MILITARY CHILD

Rancho Santa Fe teen Lindsay Carstairs was selected as Operation Homefront’s 2024 Military Child of the Year representing the U.S. Navy.

HALL OF FAME

Two North County leaders will be inducted into the San Diego Women’s Hall of Fame in April: Raye Clendening, co-founder and board member of the North County African American Women’s Association, and Olga Diaz, former Escondido City Council member who was the first woman of color elected to the council.

HOME CARE

Ashley Van Den Kerkhof recently opened her new business, A Friend at Home, as North County’s latest boutique-style home care agency committed to supporting and providing companionship to seniors and others who require assistance in the comfort of their homes.

TOP PLAYER

Cal State San Marcos senior and basketball player Jordan Vasquez was named the West Region Player of the Year by the 2024 Division II Conference Commissioners Association. She helped the Cougars to the program’s third CCAA regular season championship and second consecutive CCAA tournament championship.

LIFE-SAVING TRANSPLANT

Volunteers in Temecula are raising funds for the Children’s Organ Transplant Association in honor of local toddler and transplant patient Dean Baker, who was diagnosed with end stage renal disease in 2022. Those who are interested in volunteering should contact Community Coordinator Maria Nacar at [email protected] or 949-697-8643.

APRIL ART

The Escondido Art Association has announced its April theme is “The Good Earth: Our Beautiful Planet” in support of Earth Day and a month-long focus on the planet. The theme will highlight photography.

NEW CAFÉ

Parakeet Café has opened at The Forum Carlsbad, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center. The café is committed to promoting well-being through nutritious and delicious cuisine.

OCEANSIDE SURF

Surfin Fire Oceanside, a family-owned and operated business providing local surf camps, has expanded with founder Jon Peterson’s daughters, Kyla and Marisa Peterson, taking over management.

MEDICAL ASSISTANT

Vista Community Clinic and Cal State University San Marcos continue to partner to provide their Medical Assistant Training Program, which will soon welcome its 16th cohort of students.

RACETRACK COMMISSION

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed San Diego businessman and civic leader Mark Arabo, a member of the 22nd District Agricultural Association’s Board of Directors, to the State Racetrack Leasing Commission.

ALZHEIMER’S SCHOLARSHIPS

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering scholarships of up to $5,000 to college-bound high school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses as part of its annual Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship Contest. Entries can be submitted at www.alzfdn.org/scholarship and must be received by Monday, April 1 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

FLOOD AID

More than $12.6 million in federal aid has been dispersed to help San Diego residents repair damage to their homes and property after the January 2024 Storm. Individuals, families and business owners in San Diego County covered in the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration who sustained losses currently have until April 19 to apply for disaster assistance.