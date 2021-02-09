Who’s News: 2/12/21

ZERO WASTE EFFORT

Surfrider Foundation San Diego has launched a new and free program, Ocean Friendly To-Go, for local restaurants, customers and our ocean. View the map to find local Oceanside restaurants participating in the program to help build a movement for zero waste takeout. Visit https://sandiego.surfrider.org/ocean-friendly-to-go/ to learn the measurable impacts of the program.

OUTSTANDING STUDENTS

— Bryant University named Ryan Ramirez, from San Diego, and Madison Scherner, from Carlsbad, to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

— Camryn Cox, a Theatre Arts major from Del Mar, earns a spot on the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University.

— Dashiell Gregory of Encinitas, a graduate of San Dieguito High School Academy majoring in music theater, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.

— Montclair State University congratulates Avery-Claire Nugent of San Diego, Theresa Govoni of Oceanside and Kaitlyn Bucci of Carlsbad, who were named to the Fall 2020 dean’s list.

— At Georgia Institute of Technology, graduates include Benjamin Kelly of San Diego, Master of Science in Computer Science; Reagan Kan of San Diego, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors; Kristina Theroux of San Diego, Master of Science in Computer Science; Nicholas Ghinazzi of San Marcos, Master of Science in Computer Science; and Fu Lin of Vista, Master of Science in Computer Science.

— Hofstra University congratulates Leilah Abelman of San Diego, Jordan Dubroy of San Marcos and Alexis Friedman of Oceanside for being named to the Fall 2020 dean’s list.

— Luke Bons, Escondido, and Napua Glossner, San Diego, earned fall 2020 semester honors from Kansas State University.

— Park University’s December 2020 graduates included Tracey Clark, Oceanside, with a Master of Business Administration, Homeland Security, and Or’Rayia iEaden, Oceanside, with a Master of Business Administration.

VCC PROVIDES COVID INFORMATION

The Vista Community Clinic has partnered with a branch of the University of California, Davis to help disseminate information on COVID-19 to agricultural workers. To improve personal understanding of the virus, healthy habits, and workplace safety, the proposed outreach project, known as COVID-19 Statewide Agriculture and Farmworker Education Program, will be led by the University’s Western Center for Agricultural Health and Safety in collaboration with the California Institute for Rural Studies and farmworker-serving community-based organizations like VCC.

NEW TRAINS

North County Transit District held a virtual celebration Feb. 5 at the Oceanside station for the roll out of new COASTER locomotives and overhauled passenger cars. New locomotives and passenger cars are part of a long-term, strategic plan to increase transit ridership and regional mobility over the next five years.

SOLAR FOR NONPROFITS

Vale Terrace Drive facility in Vista used an innovative financing mechanism through the SunForAll Solar Fund, a joint effort between CollectiveSun and the BQuest Foundation. The fund provides nonprofits with access to solar credits, grants and low-interest financing. It’s a win-win-win situation with solar made affordable, energy savings for the nonprofit which frees up dollars for program services, and reduction in GHG emissions. “Placing solar energy on our Vista facility will reduce our annual energy costs by $105,539, rolling precious dollars back into our program services,” said Michele Lambert, Vista Community Clinic CFO.

BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside announced the kickoff of their year-long, 70th anniversary campaign to celebrate seven decades of youth development in the Oceanside community. BGCO will celebrate the anniversary beginning with a drive-in movie event April 9 at MiraCosta College. Tickets are $70 per car and include a showing of the classic movie “Grease,” and a popcorn and candy combo. For information or to purchase tickets to this socially distanced event, visit BGCOceanside.org or call (760) 433-8920.