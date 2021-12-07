Who’s News: 12/10/21

TEEN LIBRARY BOARD

Applications are still open for the Escondido Public Library Teen Advisory Board. Find an application at library.escondido.org/. Applications due at 6 p.m. Dec. 18.

SCHOLARSHIPS

Vista Irrigation District offers high school seniors up to six scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. The scholarship encourages students to learn more about water-related issues impacting their community. Download an application package from vidwater.org, or contact Alisa Nichols at (760) 597-3173 or [email protected] to have materials sent. Applications must be received via e-mail or at the district office by 5 p.m. Feb. 25, 2022. Eligible students must live or go to school within the Vista Irrigation District’s service area.

RAIN BARRELS

Olivenhain Municipal Water District has partnered with neighboring water districts – San Dieguito Water District, Santa Fe Irrigation District, and Carlsbad Municipal Water District – to offer discounted rain barrels to area residents this winter. Rain barrels ordered by Jan. 31, 2022 will be available for pick up at Solana Center for Environmental Innovation located at 137 N. El Camino Real. Fifty-gallon barrels are on sale for $97, with a final cost of $62 after a $35 rebate from water wholesaler Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Rebates on rain barrels and other water-saving measures are available at socalwatersmart.com. A roof with a 2,000-square-foot surface area can capture 300 gallons from only a quarter-inch of rain. Visit solanacenter.org/purchase-rain-barrel for more information and to order rain barrels.

SURF FILM NEEDS FUNDS

Filmmaker Gerry Lopez is making a feature documentary film about Surfboard designer Dick Brewer and is looking for funding at indiegogo.com/projects/dick-brewer-documentary#/.

CSUSM BBALL

For the first time as an NCAA member, the Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team (5-0, 1-0 CCAA) is nationally ranked as the Cougars came in at No. 22 in the D2SIDA Top 25 National Media Poll Nov. 30.

BOOKSTORE OPEN

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library have reopened their Amazon Bookstore, offering book lovers an opportunity to purchase gently used books and help support the Library’s programs. To access the site, visit amazon.com/shops/check_out_books.

FOOD FOR RESCUES

Rancho Coastal Humane Society received 28 pallets of pet food and supplies Dec. 1, that were distributed to qualified pet rescue groups the next day. The giveaway consisted of mostly dog food with some cat food and litter and 350,000 “Poo Bags” available for the rescues. The supplies for Rescue groups comes from Chewy.com are donated through Rescue Bank operated by Greater Good Charities. The general public may come to the RCHS pet food bank on Saturdays.

NOMINATE FOR MLK AWARD

The city of Oceanside is seeking nominees for the 2022 Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award. Any resident of Oceanside or member of the U.S. Armed Forces stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton may be nominated for the award. There are no restrictions as to race, ethnicity, age or type of volunteer service. Nomination forms are available at ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/ns/housing/mlksa.asp. The deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 28.

MILESTONE VICTORY

Cal State San Marcos Women’s basketball Head Coach Renee Jimenez, recorded her 200th career win as the RV/NR Cal State San Marcos women’s basketball team (4-1, 2-0 CCAA) clinched a 71-65 victory over Cal State Dominguez Hills (1-5, 0-2 CCAA) Dec. 2.