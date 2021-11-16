Who’s News: 11/19/21

NURSING GIFT

Cal State University San Marcos has received a gift of $200,000. from the Henry L. Guenther Foundation, of Southern California, to further develop the existing nursing simulation and skills labs located in San Marcos and Temecula. Funding will be used to equip three lab complexes with advanced technology and equipment, including virtual reality, simulation manikins and industry-standard instruments that will mirror real health care settings.

TOYS FOR TOTS

This year, Geppetto’s Toy Store at The Forum Carlsbad was selected as the go-to toy store destination for an anonymous philanthropist who purchased $50,000 worth of toys to donate to Toys for Tots. Nov. 9, members of the U.S. Marine Corps for Toys for Tots picked up the toys. Geppetto’s is also donating hundreds of toys to add to the donation. Toys for Tots is a non-profit with a mission of collecting and distributing new unwrapped toys for less fortunate children at Christmas.

RECITAL STAR

AnnMarie Walker of Oceanside performed in the Student Solo Recital Nov. 5 at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland. Walker is a member of the class of 2022 at McDaniel, majoring in Biomedical Science. Walker performed “Stick Dance” (from Romanian Folk Dances) on piano.

VISIT CARLSBAD

Visit Carlsbad is partnering with ResortPass for a Carlsbad+ pass, as of Nov. 15, that allows guests who book a day pass at any Carlsbad partner hotel to exclusive deals to local attractions such as electric bike rentals and surfing classes. Visit Carlsbad, the city of Carlsbad, the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce and the Carlsbad Village Association have also teamed up to promote the “Gift Carlsbad” card, that allows customers to purchase Gift Carlsbad gift cards for retailers, hotels and restaurants throughout town, along with “bonus bucks” packages.

CARLSBAD GROUP AWARDED

Carlsbad-based Association for Creatine Deficiencies was selected for a $238,000 Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Award. ACD co-founder Kim Tuminello, of Carlsbad. ACD is working on behalf of this rare disease community, including several local children, in search of an effective treatment for these under-diagnosed diseases.

NEW GYM

Chuze Fitness is opening doors in Encinitas in December 2021. The gym’s new 40,000-square-foot facility will offer state-of-the-art equipment and amenities, including including an Infrared Sauna, HydroMassage, Team Training, Free Weights, Cardio Equipment, a Turf Training area to the Encinitas community.

NEW FACE AT CVC

Jodi Cole is the new Event Coordinator for the Carlsbad Village Association. Cole will work alongside CVC Executive Director Christine Davis, and CVC Program Manager Tish Gehringer, handling events on a part-time basis. Cole has lived in Carlsbad for seven years.

SALUTE TO CLEAN WATER

Project Clean Water, San Diego County’s initiative (including the cities of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Oceanside, San Marcos, Solana Beach and Vista) working to protecting water quality, won a gold award at the MarCom Awards, an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communication. The award is for the “52 Ways to Love Your Water” video around stormwater pollution and water quality. View video at https://vimeo.com/

ANOTHER WAY TO SHOP

An Alternative Christmas Market is being offered by the Rancho Santa Fe Village Presbyterian Church, to feed military families in San Diego, protect vulnerable children in Kenya, bring Christian teachings to the Middle East and Africa, and help struggling farmers in Thailand, Africa and Mexico. Purchases can be made online at villagechurch.org/alternative-christmas-market.

HAPPENING AT PALOMAR

Palomar Foundation Golf Tournament raised over $170,000 as golfers, supporters and sponsors came together at the Maderas Golf Club to raise money for Palomar students. … “Hispanic Outlook” ranked Palomar among the “Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics” nationwide.

ANTI-OFFSHORE DRILLING

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, is proposing San Diego County formally back legislation to stop offshore oil drilling. In a hearing scheduled for Nov. 16, the County Board of Supervisors will vote on her recommendation to support American Coasts and Oceans Protection Act, co-authored by local Rep. Mike Levin.

TEST FOR ALZHEIMER’S

Research presented Nov. 11 at the International Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference in Boston, indicates a blood test can be used to identify people with an increased likelihood of having brain amyloid, a protein that’s a risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s symptoms. The research shows a new blood test called PrecivityAD, developed by C2N Diagnostics, is 81% accurate. For the first time, the blood test will be used in a clinical trial aiming to prevent the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease – called the AHEAD Study, including people as young as 55.

VIRTUAL TOUR OF COLLEGE

MiraCosta College Outreach Department and International Office, the MiraCosta College Public Information Office has launched a new virtual tour experience highlighting MiraCosta College Oceanside Campus’ various services, academic departments, and a slice of student life. During the five-minute virtual tour video, current students and alumni take viewers on an exciting tour of the Oceanside Campus and provide viewers with a quick and convenient way of understanding the campus culture and experience. To view the new virtual tour video, visit miracosta.edu/virtualtour.