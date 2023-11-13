Who’s News: 11/17/23

HONOR SOCIETY

Bridgett Frisch of Rancho Santa Fe was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at the University of Texas at Arlington.

ARENA POWER

Cox Business is set to power Oceanside’s new Frontwave Arena, a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue as well as future home of the San Diego Sockers that is currently under construction. Cox will install the fastest optical internet service available sometime in late spring or early summer 2024.

MUSICAL THERAPY

Carlsbad resident Kerri Fox is the new executive director and CEO of Resounding Joy, a San Diego-based music therapy nonprofit.

BEACH BANK

Tim Himstreet has joined the Beach Cities Commercial bank office in Encinitas, teaming up with Senior Vice President and Regional Manager Mary Purviance.

REMARKABLE TEENS

Two Canyon Crest Academy students were named in the top 25 most remarkable teens in San Diego County by the San Diego County Public Defender’s Office. Sophomore Arnav Dagar was honored as an inventor and junior Sarah Gao for environmental activism.