Oceanside allows retail cannabis shops, gives priority to MedLeaf

OCEANSIDE — The city has approved the creation of two new retail cannabis shop licenses and will also allow MedLeaf, the city’s only licensed cannabis delivery service, a chance to convert to a storefront operation.

The news comes as a huge relief for MedLeaf owners Karen and George Hannawi, who were “elated” after hearing the council’s decision to let their business convert to a brick-and-mortar shop separate from the lottery.

The couple, who have successfully operated their cannabis delivery business in Oceanside since 2020, said they would be wiped out if forced to compete with storefronts in Oceanside and Vista.

“George and my whole team here at MedLeaf are just over the moon,” Hannawi told The Coast News. “I look forward to many more years here in Oceanside and working closely hand-in-hand with the city to provide for the city of Oceanside.”

The city only permitted two licenses for non-storefront, delivery-only retail cannabis businesses before the council’s decision, one of which belongs to MedLeaf. The city also has a licensed cannabis manufacturer, distributor and two cultivators.

Earlier this year, the Oceanside City Council directed staff to make recommendations allowing two retail cannabis shops.

Staff returned on Nov. 1 and recommended applicants be chosen randomly via lottery for the two licenses, with no preference for MedLeaf to convert its existing deliver-only license in an effort to avoid potential legal action.

City staff developed the recommendations using best practices from neighboring cities like Vista and Encinitas. The recommendations were made without help from a cannabis consulting firm after the city terminated its contract with its previous consultant, HdL, over the summer.

MedLeaf owners have been pushing the city to allow storefront dispensaries due to stiff competition with neighboring Vista, home to 11 cannabis shops plus delivery service providers.

Dozens of MedLeaf employees and others with ties to the local cannabis industry also encouraged giving preference to MedLeaf.

“MedLeaf has a community benefit track record here in Oceanside,” said Lexi Goudy, an employee who has been with MedLeaf since it opened in 2020. “You don’t have to guess whether or not we’re going to live up to those promises. With potential lottery winners, you have zero promises.”

Attorney Gina Austin, who represents two other cannabis operators within the city, not including MedLeaf, said the city could still implement the lottery system while also giving MedLeaf priority. This proposal would also benefit other Oceanside cannabis operators.

“One of the things that is important and I think is valuable for allowing the existing operators to have priority is that it allows the supply chain to integrate into the city of Oceanside, which they can’t do,” Austin said. “There are no farmers’ markets for cultivators, manufacturers can’t sell their own products here in the city without going to another party, and there’s no vertical integration. By giving priority to existing operators, you would allow that to occur.”

Michael Boshart, owner of Zenleaf, a licensed cannabis cultivator and nursery in Oceanside, also defended giving priority to MedLeaf. Boshart said that many of the license holders aren’t operating in the city, which has created issues for the path to market for his business.

In the end, the council directed staff to work with the new consulting firm, once chosen, to evaluate the application, scoring and selection process to develop a weighted lottery that would include allowing MedLeaf to convert from a Type 9 (non-storefront) retail operation to a Type 10 license for storefront business.

At the same time, this would prevent another Type 9 applicant from coming forward.

If MedLeaf successfully converts its license, Oceanside will have as many as three cannabis shops. If MedLeaf cannot change its license, there could only be two storefronts.

Per city recommendations, cannabis dispensaries will only be allowed in general industrial and special commercial areas within the Oceanside Boulevard and Mission Avenue corridors, excluding the Historic Overlay District on Mission Avenue near Mission San Luis Rey.

According to staff, the city received seven applications as potential options for storefront licenses.