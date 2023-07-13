Level 10 Construction to finish building Frontwave Arena

OCEANSIDE — Frontwave Arena, the new multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue in North San Diego County, has selected Level 10 Construction to complete its 170,000-square-foot facility with a 7,500-seat capacity.

The arena, expected to open next summer, is located adjacent to the SoCal Sports Complex in Oceanside’s El Corazon Park. The arena has been planned with exceptional sightlines from every seat and an intimate bowl design to bring fans closer to the action.

Level 10 Construction is a California-based general contractor that has worked on several athletic complexes in San Diego including the University of San Diego’s recently completed NCAA golf training facility and its Skip and Cindy Hogan Tennis Center, a host for the NCAA West Regional Championships and West Coast Conference Championships.

“We are excited to partner with Frontwave Arena for the construction of this venue project in Oceanside that will serve as the center for sports, entertainment and community events in North San Diego County,” said Mike Conroy, Level 10’s vice president of operations in San Diego.

Frontwave Arena is poised to showcase big names in music of all genres as well as headline comedy, family shows and community events. In addition to the 16-time pro indoor soccer champion San Diego Sockers, the venue will host a growing roster of sports teams, league tournaments, combat sports and special events for thrilling year-round athletic competitions.

“As we head into the final stages of construction, we look forward to setting the new standard for sports and entertainment in North County,” stated Frontwave Arena CEO Phil Salvagio.

The arena will include 16 luxury suites, eight bars, three VIP viewing decks, two exclusive lounges and an open-air patio. The concourse level will offer a variety of craft food and beverage options, and an outdoor plaza with its own performance stage and concessions will host community events, branded activities and more.

“Given the tremendous growth and vitality of North County San Diego and South Orange County, the arena provides a much-needed home for sports and entertainment and creates a space for locals, visitors and our military communities to gather,” said Josh Elias, chief operating officer of the arena. “Frontwave Arena will be a landmark in the community for generations to come.”

The arena’s naming rights agreement, a 10-year partnership with Frontwave Credit Union, reflects the member-owned not-for-profit financial institution’s commitment to the community.

“Frontwave has been serving the local community for 70 years, and we’re proud to be a key partner in this exciting project that will benefit the entire North County region”, said Bill Birnie, president and CEO of Frontwave Credit Union.

Founded in Oceanside in 1952 as Camp Pendleton Federal Credit Union, Frontwave has grown to more than 123,000 members and $1.4 billion in assets.