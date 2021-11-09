Who’s News: 11/12/21

PACK THE PANTRY

For the Pack the Pantry food drive, California Coast Credit Union is partnering with local community college campuses and the San Diego Food Bank to raise funds and fill local college pantries. During the month of November, you can donate online at calcoastcu.org/news-and-events/pack-the-pantry-2021/. Donors can select which college food pantry they want their donation directed to. For more information on the Pack the Pantry virtual food drive, visit calcoastcu.org or call (858) 495-1600 and ask for Community Relations.

CARLSBAD PARCEL SOLD

A multi-tenant retail center in the heart of Carlsbad Village sold for $7,359,000 on October 25, 2021, Commercial Asset Advisors announced. The 13,000-square-foot center is located at 2805-2855 Roosevelt St. and 570-596 Grand Ave., Carlsbad. Mike Conger and Brian Jenkins of CAA served as listing agent for the seller, Benchmark Pacific, Ltd. II. The buyer, The Caine Group, Inc., was represented by Joe Brady of Urban Property Group.

NEW BOOK

Carlsbad author Maria Felicia Kelley has published the latest in her “Celebrate the HoliDates” book series. The new book is “February Fourteen: 2/14.” A portion of the proceeds of each book purchased will be donated to an organization that seeks to improve the lives of children diagnosed with Trisomy 21.

SR. VOLUNTEERS WANTED

The Escondido Fire Department Support Volunteer Program working to increase its volunteer program staffing. It is looking for volunteers over 50 years old, for 16 to 20 hours a month. For more information, visit fire.escondido.org/senior-volunteer-program or call (760) 839-5419.

POP-UP HOLIDAY BAR

Miracle, the holiday pop-up bar, arrives at Roxy Encinitas, 517 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, Nov. 24 through Jan. 2. The holiday oasis offers over-the-top kitschy, festive décor and a themed cocktail menu. The venue will be participating in a nationwide ugly Christmas sweater contest Dec. 4 and offers live music Tuesday through Sunday nights. A portion of the proceeds will aid relief efforts of independent restaurants.

GIVE PLASMA

BioLife Plasma Services is opening two new plasma donation centers in San Marcos Nov. 6 and in Vista Nov. 13. Donations received at the new centers will be used by Takeda to make established therapies that treat a range of rare and chronic complex conditions including immunodeficiency disorders, for which there are often no alternative treatments.

MIRACOSTA COMPETES

The Aspen Institute has named MiraCosta College as one of the 150 entities eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The colleges selected for this honor stand out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving levels of student success, as well as equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds.

GRANT FOR POLICE

The California Office of Traffic Safety announced it has awarded the Carlsbad Police Department a $108,000 grant. The focus of the grant is roadway safety, and it will assist the Police Department in its efforts to reduce deaths and injuries on Carlsbad’s roadways.

FOUNDATION AWARDS

The San Diego Foundation announced it has awarded $270,000 in grants to 13 local nonprofits to support federal Child Tax Credit application outreach. The 13 organizations are members of the San Diego County Community Health Worker Coalition created and coordinated through the County of San Diego’s Health and Human Services Agency.

WORK FOR VOTERS’ RIGHTS

The Women’s March Foundation is looking for volunteers to keep voters engaged and register new voters. Become a Voter Squad Leader at womensmarchfoundation.org, with the necessary training by Zoom. Work in your own community or work remotely online to register voters in 10 states.

DISASTER RELIEF FUNDS

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the allocation of more than $2 billion in CDBG-Disaster Recovery and CDBG-Mitigation funds appropriated in the continuing resolution, the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Ac, signed into law Sept. 30.