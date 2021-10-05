Who’s News: 10/8/21

ROLLING OUT NEW BREW

Six-Time world champion pro-skateboarder, Nyjah Huston, has collaborated with Black Plague Brewing, to create his own signature beer, the “Nyjah – Hazy IPA.” Black Plague Brewery is in Oceanside and is owned by famed skateboarder Tony Hawk.

LOCAL MICHELIN STARS

Sept. 28, Michelin announced its star-recipients for Michelin Guide California 2021. Jeune and Jolie in Carlsbad received one star, and Addison at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar received two stars. One star indicates a very good restaurant in its category, while two stars means the restaurant has excellent cooking worth a detour.

HEALTHIEST CREDIT UNION

Mission Fed Credit Union, exclusively serving San Diego County, was recognized for a second straight year by DepositAccounts.com, part of Lending Tree, in the 2021 Top 200 Healthiest Credit Unions in America.

GOLDEN DOOR STORE

The Golden Door Spa in San Marcos launched the Golden Door Country Store on Sept. 18. The new store will expand its existing farm stand to a country store offering 2,000 square feet of fresh, locally grown produce, gourmet foods and housewares.

PALOMAR PREZ HONORED

The Association of California Healthcare Districts announced Palomar Health President and CEO Diane Hansen as its CEO of the Year for her leadership, efforts and achievements to positively benefit the district and community. The organization recognized Hansen for stabilizing the hospital district’s finances, improved patient care and positioned the district to expand services.

STEM GRANT FOR CSUSM

California State University San Marcos has received a grant of nearly $5 million from the U.S. Department of Education that it will use to further expand opportunities and equity for students in STEM fields. The grant is part of the Hispanic-Serving Institutions – Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (HSI-STEM) Program, which is designed to increase the number of Hispanic and/or low-income students attaining STEM degrees.

WESTIN DOES HALLOWEEN

Through Nov. 8, the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa is offering a free breakfast for kids under 12 with each night’s stay, plus Halloween tricks, treats, and free admission to the Carlsbad Pumpkin Patch at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

NICELY DONE

Members of the Class of 2021 at Colgate University included Gabriella Pacula of San Diego, a graduate of Torrey Pines High School, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Neuroscience; Aaron Tanaka of San Diego, a graduate of Canyon Crest High School, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science; and Reagan Whittle of Encinitas, a graduate of La Costa Canyon High School, with a Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude in Environmental Studies.

LOCAL AUTHOR PUBLISHES

Oceanside author Isabella Steel has published top-rated novels under Black Raptor Books, including two political thrillers set in San Diego.. Her latest release, “Revenge is Reason Enough,” is another Amy Radigan thriller available on Amazon.

CRISIS UNIT OPENS

The Vista Behavioral Health Crisis Stabilization Unit hosted its ribbon-cutting celebration Sept. 30 at 524 W. Vista Way, Vista.

CLINIC OFFERS TESTING

Vista Community Clinic is helping community residents get access to medical education on STIs, HIV, and testing options, for free, at the VCC Horne clinic, 517 N. Horne St., Oceanside. The clinic’s Site Director, Dr. Diana Ponsford, has dedicated every Wednesday from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. to providing education, testing, and follow up visits for sexual health services. Anyone 15 years and older interested in being seen can come in during the drop-in hour to learn how they can stay safe and, if necessary, get treatment. Call or text (844) 308-5003 for more information.

NEW GOP WOMEN LEADERS

The Carlsbad Republican Women Federated elected its 2022 Executive Sept. 28. Heading up the new board is President-elect Melanie Burkholder, a long-time member of CRWF and also a 2022 candidate for the 76th CA State Assembly District. Additional board members include First Vice President Programs Judy Rees; Second Vice President Membership Andrea Ryon; third Vice President Ways and Means Maureen Simons; Fourth Vice President Election Integrity/Voter Registration Judy Oconnor; Recording Secretary Jen Belnap; Corresponding Secretary Jeordie Fellner and Treasurer Jackie Peacock.

NEW FACES ON BOARD

The Cal State San Marcos Foundation Board welcomed two directors into new leadership roles and three new directors Sept. 29. Steve Wagner, the co-founder and president of Stone Brewing Co., is the board’s new chair and Emilie Hersh, the founder of Unbuttoned Innovation, is vice chair.

ATHLETE OF WEEK

Shea Vavra has been named California Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, for the week of Sept. 20-26, after winning the Cougar Challenge. The senior from Escondido won the 8K race in 24:32.4.

BILL SIGNED

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed Sen. Patricia Bates’ Senate Bill 248 into law. Written in partnership with San Diego District Attorney, SB 248 closes a loophole for sexually violent predators committed to an indeterminate term, to be able to relitigate an SVP commitment. The bill requires the previously committed SVP to return to the state hospital to continue serving their indeterminate term after completing their new prison commitment.

FEEDING THE PETS

Members of the Marine Corps pitched in at Rancho Coastal Humane Society Oct. 2, helping out with the giveaway of 30 pallets full of free pet food and supplies for pet rescue organizations. This wet and dry cat and dog food, cat litter, and other pet products are from Chewy.com.