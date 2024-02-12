Carlsbad’s Jeune et Jolie named one of the most romantic restaurants in US

CARLSBAD — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Carlsbad’s own upscale brasserie, Jeune et Jolie, sashayed onto OpenTable’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America.

According to its website, OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service company, analyzed over 12 million diner reviews and metrics to curate a list of restaurants that had diners swooning.

The modern French restaurant, located in the heart of Carlsbad Village, is the city’s first Michelin-starred restaurant, one of only four in San Diego County, according to the city.

Jeune et Jolie, meaning “young and beautiful” in French, was designed by Bells + Whistles and is under the direction of executive chef Eric Bost.

Not only did Carlsbad make the list, but two more San Diego County restaurants were listed: Mister A’s and The Marine Room, located in San Diego.

Other romantic California restaurants that made the top 100 list:

71Above, Los Angeles;

Allora, Sacramento;

Bouchon Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara;

Copley’s on Palm Canyon, Palm Springs;

FARM, Palm Springs;

Le Vallauris, Palm Springs;

Orto Santa Monica, Santa Monica;

Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch, Santa Barbara;

Summit House, Fullerton.

Reservations at Jeune et Jolie can be made at www.jeune-jolie.com/b-o-o-k.