Who’s News: 10/20/23

PERFECT SCORES

Oceanside Unified’s El Camino High School students Christopher Hong and William Petersmeyer both earned perfect scores on two AP tests last school year. Hong, who graduated last year, was one of only six students in the world to receive a perfect score on the AP World History exam, and Petersmeyer, now a sophomore at El Camino, was one of 450 students worldwide to get a perfect score on the AP Computer Science Principles exam.

REUNITED RESCUE

Ten-year-old Declan Henson reunited with the Mercy Air team that saved his life over the summer on Oct. 18. Henson had been riding his bike when he accidentally crashed, and his handlebars struck his abdomen and punctured a main artery that supplies blood to the liver. The Mercy 5 Air team out of Oceanside was dispatched and took him to Rady’s Children’s Hospital of San Diego, where he was saved.

FIRST RESPONDERS

The San Diego County Bar Association and the Wills for Heroes Foundation are once again offering free wills and estate planning services to eligible first responders and licensed frontline healthcare workers in both San Diego and Imperial Counties from Oct. 17 through Nov. 14.

NEW BOOK

Oceanside author Craig J. Thompson’s new book, “Around and About,” has been published and released by Dorrance Publishing Co. The book is a combination of an around-the-world travel experience and a sort of mind walk of the author’s thoughts.

SUCCESSFUL GALA

The Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala, held in early October, raised more than $1.4 million for the SOF (Special Operations Forces) Support Foundation.

DIVERSITY AWARD

Cal State San Marcos has received the 2023 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

TENANT PROTECTION

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assemblymember Matt Haney’s (D-San Francisco) AB 12, which stops landlords from charging two to three times the monthly rent as a security deposit. California is now one of 12 states in the country to limit security deposits to only one month’s rent.

TENNIS WINS

Trojan All-American Eryn Cayetano had four consecutive wins, downing former Washington Husky Stacey Fung, 6-4, 6-1, while fellow qualifier and University of Southern California junior Snow Han had a much tougher route to Oct. 12’s quarterfinals as she ousted No. 2 seeded Elvina Kalieva, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (6), in the USTA Pro Circuit Women’s $60,000 tournament taking place at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club.