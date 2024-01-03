Who’s News: 1/5/24

SENIOR SAILOR

Escondido native Veronica Lennox received the senior sailor of the year award while serving as a first-class aviation maintenance administrationman on board the USS Boxer.

WATER SPOTLIGHT

The San Elijo Joint Powers Authority recognized Recycled Water Supervisor Mike Piper for his knowledge, skills and mentoring abilities throughout his 21-year career with the agency, which produces recycled water and provides wastewater services for water districts in Encinitas, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Del Mar.

SCHOOL TRANSPARENCY

MiraCosta College was awarded a perfect score on the San Diego County Taxpayers’ Education Foundation’s “2023 School Bond Transparency in San Diego County Summary Report” for Measure MM, a $455 million general obligation bond approved by voters in 2016 to modernize aging facilities and upgrade instructional technology on the school’s campuses. Six of 26 districts scored earned an A+ ranking.