Who’s News: 1/28/22

THEY’VE GOT YOUR BACK

Need help with a business plan? Want to get your brand noticed? Need to make your processes more efficient? Submit your project now for the Spring 2022 Senior Experience Program. Senior Experience students can help tackle difficult projects. View past projects and sponsor testimonials to see what five graduating business students and 750 project hours can do for your organization. Register at https://seniorexperience.csusm.edu/sponsor/submit.php.

BUSINESS EXPO

The Encinitas Chamber Of Commerce is looking for interested exhibitors for its big Business & Community Resource Expo to be held March 22, showcasing local businesses with an exhibitor hall and Networking Happy Hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. Businesses interested in exhibiting or becoming a sponsor can visit encinitaschamber.com or call (760) 753-6041 for more information and rate details.

BEST BASKETBALL

The Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team (12-0, 8-0 CCAA) continued its historic rise up the NCAA Division II national rankings as the Cougars moved to No. 4 in the NABC Top 25 Coaches Poll while coming in at No. 5 in the D2SIDA Top 25 National Media Poll.

NEW MUSIC

Solana Beach local Emilia Vaughn released the first single “Pieces and Pages” on Jan. 21 from her new five-song EP, which is currently available for pre-order at www.emiliavaughn.com. Vaughn has been in the studio for the past year, writing, recording and creating her EP. The single will be released under her own label, Emilia Vaughn Entertainment and Media Group. “Since I was a little girl, the one thing I have always been certain of is my career in music,” Vaughn said. “In my perfect world, I am creating music and living freely and openly in my imagination, innovating and spending my time in a city full of ideas and experiences to write about.”

TOP STUDENTS

• Kaelen Frye, Paige Hokunso, Rachel Rossenfeld, Kendal Cliburn and Anna Harris of Carlsbad, along with Kennady Tracy Camille Lundstedt of Encinitas, James Burdge of Rancho Santa Fe and Ava Amen of San Diego were named to the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2021 semester.

• Samuel Barney-Gibbs of Carlsbad, Carver Glomb of Encinitas and Sahil Malhotra and Heidi Shen of San Diego attained dean’s list in spring 2021 at Lehigh University.

• Angelo State University student-athlete Neleh Coleman of Oceanside was named to the Lone Star Conference commissioner’s honor roll for the 2021 fall semester.

• Rachel Medina of Carlsbad was named to the Castleton University dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

• Victoria Dondanville, Sophia Imparato, Kennedy Rawding, Ella Stichler and Kyle Wada of Carlsbad; Grace Hollingsworth of Del Mar; Elijah Armendariz of Rancho Santa Fe; Erik Beer, Ryan Hartmann, Hayden Lewis, Jessica Misak, Marisa Mitchell and Brooke Willoughby of San Diego; Daphne Tenuto and Camryn Wick of San Marcos; Erica Zito of Solana Beach and Lauren Gillbank and Isabella Carroll of Encinitas were named to the University of Alabama dean’s list.

• Lily Blackman of Encinitas, Colin Bae, Claudia Whitehead, Ray Cheverton and Declan Bretz of San Diego; Lawrynce Cecio and Rocco Polanco of Carlsbad; and Keona Lee and Isabelle Montez of Oceanside were named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

• Alexander Tran of San Diego was named to the Siena College president’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

• Morgan Adams and Daniel Adams of San Marcos were named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

• Evita Woolsey of Encinitas was named to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Iowa.

• Hailey Hendrix of Oceanside, whose program of study was biology, received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Iowa.

• Paolo Antonio Martino of San Diego, a sophomore majoring in business studies, was named a presidential scholar for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.