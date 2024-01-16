Who’s News: 1/19/24

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Mila Spengler of San Marcos and Adyson Baker of Carlsbad were ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students, earning their spots on the fall president’s list at Miami University in Ohio.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the fall dean’s list at their respective collegiate institutions: Adam Walker of Oceanside at Ohio Wesleyan University, Hailey Mullen of Oceanside at Hofstra University in New York, Ricky Johnson of Oceanside at Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois, Maxin Marinez of Carlsbad at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island, Angelina Schaber of Carlsbad at Washington College in Maryland, and Pietro Lanza di Scalea of Carlsbad and Emma Thomas of San Marcos at Miami University in Ohio.

BIKE SAFETY BILL

Sen. Catherine Blakespear’s (D-Encinitas) legislation to improve bike safety and access in coastal areas by making it easier for bike lanes to be constructed passed two Senate committees on Jan. 9.

ALL AMERICAN GAMES

Tony Duckett of Carlsbad High School is one of 724 high school basketball players who have been nominated to play in the 2024 McDonald’s All American Games on April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

NASA TEACHERS

David Forester, a science teacher at Mission Vista High School in Oceanside in the Vista Unified School District, is one of multiple educators from around the country participating in the 2024 NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program.

ART WINNERS

The Escondido Art Association has announced the following winners of its January show, “And Now For Something Completely Different!” which will run until Feb. 2:

Craig Reesor’s “Old Man” won Best of Show;

George Mrazek’s “Closing Time” won first place, Doris Bertch’s “Cliffs at Torrey Pines” won second place and Sean Cathey’s “Hidden” won third place in the oil category;

Byron Marler’s “Sailing” won first place, Lorraine Page’s “Sticks and Stones” won second place and Carole Kuck’s “Cool Blues” won third place in acrylic;

Larry Baker’s “Horsin’ Around in Nightmare Alley” won first place, Daniel Tobin’s “Presence” won second place and Ginger Samuel’s “Freddie” won third place in mixed media;

Karen Langer Baker’s “Flurry” won first place, Kathryn Peterson’s “Pacific: Cool Waters” won second place and Jinx Lennon’s “Babe” won third place in watercolor;

Peggy Stokes’ “The Library Has Eyes” won first place, Tokeli Baker’s “Dreamscape: Falling/Failing” won second place and Peggy Stokes’ “Can I Trust You?” won third place in photography and digital media.

Honorable mentions include “Time Out of Mind” By Sean Cathey, “Painting Plein Air” by Craig Reesor, “Persian Delights” by Karen Langer Baker, “Teamwork” by Kene Lohmann and “Bradbury Building” by Roy Henderson.