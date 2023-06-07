Who you call if Texas is calling your name

Looking for a change of scenery? Is Texas calling your family’s name? Moving across the country is no small feat, which is why realtor David Sammon with Central Metro Realty is there to help you.

Sammon specializes in finding the right home for your family. As you make the big move from Southern California to Texas, he will be with you every step of the way.

“I’m a great listener,” he said. “I help articulate what we have to offer and steer my clients in the right direction.”

With a passion for real estate, Sammon is a certified new home specialist, luxury home specialist and is also certified in residential construction. He has master’s degree in educational administration from Concordia University in Austin, an education degree from UTSA and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of North Texas.

When deciding to move, choosing where you go boils down to quality of life and affordability.

“The homes are far more affordable for what you get in terms of size, features and land,” he said. “I can guarantee that myself and my partners can offer you the best value in the region when it comes to saving money, loans and finding the right homes.”

He can also help clients who want a customized new home by connecting them to the right builders.

Sammon’s home office is located in Austin, but he also serves the San Antonio and Dallas markets.

“Austin is a great city,” he said. “There’s so many amazing places to visit, lots of businesses are moving here – it’s a great place to live.”

Outdoorsy Californians will quickly fall in love with the bountiful recreational opportunities that Austin has to offer.

Austin is located in the Texas Hill Country, which offers rolling hills, plenty of lakes and rivers, and countless hiking opportunities. The city itself offers a huge variety of world class cuisine options, live music and much more.

Texas is also a great place to raise families, something that Sammon would know from experience as a family man who lives and works there with his wife and daughter.

“We’ve got great school systems in Texas,” he said. “Families are wanting to move here more and more.”

Sammon donates directly to schools and gives a portion of his commissions to help teachers buy homes in the communities where they teach.

Texas is also great for entrepreneurs, he added, noting the state is more business friendly with smaller tax rates.

With real estate as his lifelong passion, Sammon aims to further his reach in the Southern California area to help those who want to make the big move to Texas or who want to invest in a second home.

“I want to make the experience very personal for my clients,” he said. “I want to make that lifetime connection and be there for them when it comes to anything they need regarding real estate in the future.”

Sammon has already helped a Carlsbad resident find their new dream home overlooking canyons in the Texas Hill Country.

To connect with David Sammon and his real estate team, call 512-423-3582, email [email protected] or visit atxbenjamin.com.