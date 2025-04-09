The Coast News Group
Welcome to summer camp at the club! Summers are greater together

Join us for an unforgettable summer filled with fun, friendship, and adventure!

Our Summer Camps offer exciting experiences for kids and teens ages 5-16, including:

• Interactive Enrichment Activities – Engage in hands-on projects that spark creativity, develop skills, and inspire learning.

• New Friendships & Lasting Memories – Build connections in a welcoming, supportive environment led by caring mentors.

• Fitness & Fun Games – Stay active with sports, games, and activities that keep kids moving and energized all summer.

• Exciting Weekly Adventures – Enjoy fun field trips, hands-on learning, and themed activities that make each week unique!

Choose the perfect summer camp experience:

• Discover Summer Day Camps – A mix of learning, creativity, fitness, and social fun in a structured yet engaging setting.

• Summer Specialty Camps – Focus on specific interests and passions with hands-on, skill-building activities alongside like-minded peers.

Don’t miss out—camp kicks off on June 2! Make this the best summer yet and discover a Better Summer Together!

Contact Us to Register Today!

(858) 720-2180 

cgerlach@bgcGreaterTogether.org

camp@bgcGreaterTogether.org

