Encinitas music educator honored for teaching excellence

ENCINITAS — Camille Hastings, founder and director of Leading Note Studios in Encinitas, has received a national Award of Excellence in Music Education from Music Academy Success, a global organization that supports the growth of music schools.

The award was presented in April during a conference in Nashville, Tennessee, hosted by Music Academy Success founder Marty Fort. Hastings was recognized alongside other top studio owners from across the country for her leadership, innovation, and contributions to music education in her community.

“This recognition is a reflection of the heart and dedication our entire team puts into creating an inspiring space for students to grow, learn, and fall in love with music,” Hastings said.

Leading Note Studios has been noted for its community involvement and commitment to nurturing musical talent at all levels. The studio is also recognized for its creative teaching methods and student-centered programming.

Music Academy Success works with music school owners worldwide, offering guidance on educational programming, business practices, and community outreach.

For more information about Leading Note Studios, visit www.leadingnotestudios.com. Additional details about Music Academy Success are available at www.musicacademysuccess.com.