Weekend Sports Eye: NFL Roundup, Padres advance to NLDS

Another big weekend in sports, especially for San Diego Padres fans. Let’s start at the beginning and walk through the days leading up to Sunday night’s amazing closing act. Here we go….

THURSDAY

Indianapolis Colts beat the offense-less Denver Broncos 12-9 (or, four FGs to three FGs) in a game not made for TV.

FRIDAY

St. Louis Cardinals meltdown in the 9th inning to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies in the first of four MLB wild-card playoff games.

San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners each win Game 1 on the road in their best-of-three wild-card playoff series. Cleveland Guardians wins at home against the Tampa Bay Rays.

SATURDAY

Philadelphia Phillies eliminate the NL Central Division champions St. Louis Cardinals 2-0, sweeping the series, 2-0.

Seattle rallies from seven runs down, scoring four runs in the 6th inning, four runs in the 8th and a run in the 9th to knock the Toronto Blue Jays, 10-9. Mariners win series, 2-0.

Cleveland Guardians take 15 innings to send Tampa Bay home with a 1-0 walk off home run by Oscar Gonzalez to clinch the series, 2-0.

Texas runs over Oklahoma 49-0 in the worst defeat in the history of the Red River Rivalry in Dallas.

#1 Georgia pounds Auburn 42-10 to keep hold of the top spot after its sixth-straight win.

#2 Ohio State dismantles Michigan State, 49-20.

#3 Alabama held on late to escape defeat against Texas A&M, 24-20. The Crimson Tide (6-0) remains unbeaten.

#4 Clemson stays unbeaten at 6-0, stomping Boston College, 31-3.

Unbeaten College Football Teams: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma State, TCU, Syracuse, James Madison, Coastal Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Penn State, Clemson, UCLA, USC.

In Game 2, the Padres fall 7-1 to the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens, forcing a third and deciding game Sunday night.

San Diego State Aztecs rally to pull out a late walk-off field goal against Hawaii, 16-14.

UCLA and USC are both 5-0 after Saturday. The Bruins destroyed Utah, 42-32, and the Trojans smothered Arizona State, 42-25.

SUNDAY

Week 5

Early games

Buffalo Bills destroy the Pittsburgh Steelers, 38-3.

New York Jets catch major Dolphins in a 40-17 rout.

New England Pats trample the Detroit Lions, 29-0.

New Orleans outrun the Seahawks, 39-32.

Afternoon games

Los Angeles Chargers escape a late Cleveland field goal attempt, hanging on to win, 30-28.

Behind a solid game from QB Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Carolina Panthers 37-15 in an afternoon romp.

Philadelphia Eagles remains the only undefeated NFL team at 6-0, defeating Arizona 20-17 after the Cardinals missed a game-tying field goal.

Dallas Cowboys win their fourth-straight game without injured QB Zak Prescott, defeating the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams, 22-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT

The Padres (89-73) advance with a sensational 6-0 win over the New York Mets to win their wild-card playoff series, 2-1.

“Joe Joe,” as in Joe Musgrove…Local kid and only Padre to throw a no-hitter dishes up a one-hit against the Mets in an elimination game, allowing only two runners on base all night. Couldn’t hit him from here to Erie…

Manny Machado awarded best performance on Broadway or in New York since the Three Tenors! NL MVP?

Padre Manager Bob Melvin working and managing this team better than late puppeteer Jim Henson (Muppets) — especially using his playoff experience to handle the pitching staff all season long.

San Diego’s Juan Soto getting a huge hit in the Big Apple to help punch the Padres ticket to Los Angeles for a best-of-five series against the regular season division champs Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51).

Playoff Schedule

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 1: @ Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6:37 p.m.

Game 2: @ Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 5:37 p.m.

Game 3: @ San Diego, Friday, Oct. 14, TBD

Game 4: @ San Diego, Saturday, Oct. 15, TBD (if needed)

Game 5: @ Los Angeles, Sunday, Oct. 16 TBD (if needed)

