Waitlists open for two housing developments in North County

REGION — The Housing Authority of the County of San Diego opened waitlists on Monday for project-based vouchers at two new housing developments in North County, located in San Marcos and Fallbrook.

Residents can sign up for the waitlists until March 20 at 11:59 p.m. For both projects, voucher recipients will be selected through a lottery system.

Project-based vouchers are a type of Section 8 voucher tied to a specific unit in a property, requiring the individual to live in that unit to receive rental assistance.

Villa Serena Phase II — San Marcos

The 63-unit Villa Serena Phase II development at 339 Marcos Street will have 15 project-based voucher (PBV) units, and 10 of these vouchers will be filled through the waitlist.

The multifamily project is open to low-income families and includes two residential buildings, with apartment units ranging from one to three bedrooms.

Services for PBV residents will be coordinated by project developer National Community Renaissance, also known as National CORE. National CORE will assist with social services, including financial education, workforce development, community engagement, and health and wellness programs, all offered on a voluntary basis.

The development is expected to be complete in 2026.

Mirasol Meadows — Fallbrook

The Mirasol Meadows development at 528 E. Alvarado Street is filling 47 project-based voucher units through the waitlist. The project is part of a new affordable housing development offering one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors ages 62 and older.

Mirasol Meadows will offer a supportive environment focused on encouraging independence and aging in place, with an on-site coordinator assisting tenants with referrals, advocacy, and connections to local providers, offered on a voluntary basis.

For both developments, applicants must meet income limits and other County Housing Choice Voucher Program eligibility requirements to join the waitlist. More information about eligibility is available online at sdhcd.org.

Residents can apply for the waitlists for both projects by visiting www.sdhcd.org and selecting Rental Assistance. They can also apply by calling (858) 694-4801 or visiting the county office in person at 3989 Ruffin Rd., San Diego, CA 92123.