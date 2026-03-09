San Marcos celebrates $5M in parks funding from Patel

SAN MARCOS — City leaders and community members accepted a $5 million check from Assemblymember Darshana Patel last week that will go toward improvements at six city parks.

Patel (D-Poway), who represents the 76th Assembly District encompassing Escondido, San Marcos, and northern San Diego, presented the check at an event at Connors Park, next door to San Marcos Elementary School.

The funds will go toward energy-efficient LED lighting at Connors Park and other parks, installing a new irrigation well at Walnut Grove Park, and general park upgrades throughout the city.

“Even in one of the most challenging times in the state of California’s budget cycles, I’ve worked closely with Assembly leadership to return taxpayer funding back to District 76 for projects that matter to our community,” said Patel.

Implementing energy-efficient lighting is expected to save taxpayers around $1 million over five years and ensure that youth have access to activities at local sports fields.

The new irrigation well is expected to save around 7 million gallons of drinking water per year and $100,000 in taxpayer costs per year.

Mayor Rebecca Jones thanked Patel for her work to secure funding to improve Connors Park and other parks in the city. She noted that ongoing funding is needed to ensure the city’s parks remain functional and clean.

“I remember when we first opened this park back in 2014, my own daughter actually played soccer on the fields here, so to have the lighting upgraded is so important to our kids, our community,” Jones said.

Patel noted that it was never a guarantee that San Marcos would receive this money, and commended the city for having shovel-ready projects that streamlined the process.

“It’s helpful when State Assembly members have solid relationships with our city and local officials, so that when this unexpected amount of money comes, we know exactly where to use it and how to best serve the public,” Patel said. “If you wait, the money can go to somebody else.”

The funding is part of a $10 million package secured by Patel, which will also fund wildfire prevention and strengthen community spaces in District 76.

This story was updated to correct a figure regarding savings for the city as a result of energy-efficient lighting.