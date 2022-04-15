Vista Unified weighs Bobier Elementary design concepts

VISTA — Now through the end of June, subcontractors and engineers will walk the schools in the Vista Unified School District to identify problem areas and upgrades needed at each site.

At its April 7 meeting, the VUSD Board of Education considered six concept developments that would replace the 21 modular classrooms at Bobier Elementary School, which will serve as the model for future site assessments and planning within the school district.

The board also approved an amendment to its services contract with Ruhnau Clarke to include a full site topographic and boundary survey at Bobier Elementary for $22,990 and a line item for reimbursable expenses up to $5,000.

The increase brings the contract from $1,216,000 to $1,243,990, which is funded in the first phases of the Measure LL Facility Bond.

The weekly walkthroughs offer industry professionals the opportunity to take a deep dive into the different project sites.

In an effort to avoid previous mistakes and to remain fiscally transparent, Superintendent Matt Doyle invited the board — and the public — into the finer details of project bidding for the Long Range Facility Master Plan.

The plan is a roadmap “to make sure that we design and understand exactly what we have and that we’re very careful as we move forward on things,” said Grace Chan, a bond program manager.

Ruhnau Clarke Architects, a Riverside-based firm, is helping the district in carrying out that plan at every district school.

“As well as the support sites,” said Chan. “All the pieces of property and facilities that the district owns, [the board needs] to make sure you do a thorough, thorough investigation and planning for that.”

And what Steve Prince of Ruhnau Clarke Architects found at Bobier Elementary shows facilities improvements are never surface level.

Prince and a team of engineers found a host of necessary modifications during a facility condition assessment. One of the more notable problems, though, is the sticky floors in Bobier classrooms.

Climbing up the west hillside, Prince found visual evidence of sliding as he felt himself, “sinking” into the ground. At the top of the hill, he found the culprit to the gummed surface: A residential, concrete V drainage channel was cracked in several places.

“So what is happening is all the water coming from the residential site is coming down the hillside,” he said. “Water was coming through the hill and hitting the classroom buildings and causing the floor to stick… because the water is vaporizing up through the building.”

The teams also found other issues, which ranged in severity. The more consequential being the intense grade change on site, with others being an HVAC system with a few years of life left. Other enhancements are in reference to ADA requirements and infrastructure updates.

While speaking with teachers at the school, Prince said that one educator became emotional at the disjointed playfield and hard courts and traffic safety issues during pickup and dropoff. Supervision of children in these areas is difficult, teachers told Prince, and widening visibility is a top priority.

After his on-the-ground research, Prince came back to the district with the six possible plans for the site.

Each has plans for new construction, heavy modernization and light modernization – with varying price tags. The most costly project was roughly $74.6 million and included a full-campus replacement. While the lowest concept plan cost was $43.7 million. This option included new builds but budgeted for slightly more rehabilitation projects over new construction than in others.

Chan told the board that the district recommends the sixth plan, which has a projected cost of $57 million. It includes a new building for classrooms and administration, a new multipurpose room or heavy modification to the current one.

Many of the concept plans saved facilities on site, though each included the construction of permanent classrooms that reach the required square footage required by the state. There are some issues at the site that need to be rectified to fall into compliance with state or federal law, however, the board has some discretion on how it wants to modernize the buildings to keep up with its code.

“I am not a real advocate of tearing things down just for the sale of tearing things down…if there are good bones then I want to try to save them if we can,” Prince said, adding that Bobier had some of those “good bones.”