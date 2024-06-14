Vista Unified breaks ground on Bobier Elementary rebuild

VISTA — Students and teachers from Bobier Elementary said goodbye to their old campus on Wednesday and celebrated the start of construction on their brand-new school.

The approximately $74.5 million rebuild is expected to take two years, and is the largest project funded by the Vista Unified School District’s Measure LL bond passed in 2018.

Plans for the new campus include a modern, two-story building with over 84,000 square feet of indoor space and 10,000 square feet of covered courtyard space. Crews will construct 32 classrooms for 650 students, adaptable learning spaces, a library/STEAM lab, a synthetic playfield, new parking lots and solar arrays with battery backup.

During the Bobier rebuild, the school’s approximately 500 students will be relocated to the Beaumont Elementary School campus, which ceased operations at the end of the school year along with Rancho Minerva Middle School.

At a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Bobier Principal Melanie Paliotti said the families and staff had made amazing memories at the old campus and that the new site would allow children to grow and flourish even more.

“As we stand here on this beloved campus, it’s impossible not to reflect on the countless memories made over the years,” Paliotti said. “While our surroundings may change, the spirit of being a Bronco remains strong. We eagerly anticipate the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

Bobier’s campus was originally built in 1956. Several of its classrooms are housed in portables, all of which will be removed during construction.

Vista Unified Trustee Rosemary Smithfield, along with former trustee Debbie Morton, has been a strong advocate for the project over the years. Smithfield said the aging campus has experienced ceiling tiles falling on students, mold, and rain getting inside in the past.

“This school needed so much work,” Smithfield said. “It was through Deb and my constant pestering and being involved every step of the way that we are here today.”

Vista Unified leaders spent several years working in conjunction with Ruhnau Clarke Architects and contractor Bernards, as well as Bobier staff and students, to plan a campus that would help students thrive.

Two Bobier student ambassadors also worked with project architects to give input on plans for the playground and field.

“Even though I won’t be a student at Bobier when the school is finished, I will be glad for other students, like my brother,” said student ambassador Alejandro Morales Mejia, who is entering fourth grade.

District leaders acknowledged that moving Bobier’s community to a new campus will be a difficult transition but said it’s a challenge the district is ready for. They also thanked the district taxpayers for their trust and support in funding Measure LL.

“I am so excited to have a brand new facility for our students, staff, and families. This new facility will set the bar for future improvements across the district,” said Superintendent Dr. Matthew Doyle.

Vista Unified completed several other Measure LL projects this year, including the Career Technical Education facility at Rancho Buena Vista High School and two new campus buildings at Vista High School.

With the $247 million bond nearly used up, district leaders are considering placing another bond measure on the November ballot to fund even more facility projects. The board of trustees will decide in July whether to officially place the bond, currently proposed at $364 million with a rate of 4 cents per $100 of assessed value, before voters.