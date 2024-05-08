Vista reviews upcoming, completed capital improvement projects

VISTA — Several capital improvement projects focused on improving streets, pedestrian safety, parks and public facilities are on the docket for the next two fiscal years in the city of Vista.

During a May 2 City Council workshop, city staff highlighted upcoming, ongoing and completed projects in the city and gave a preview of the items that will be on the city’s upcoming capital improvement project (CIP) budget when it goes before the council in June.

“I see this CIP budget really as the result of many months of discussion. We’ve had numerous discussions about traffic signals, street enhancements, and sewer improvements, and this is now in front of us, in public discussion, in a workshop form,” said Councilmember Katie Melendez.

City staff highlighted several major projects completed or nearing completion during the 2023-24 fiscal year, including the opening of Pala Vista Park, improvements to the Gloria McClellan Senior Center, the installation of rubberized surfacing at 10 local parks, several sewer and drainage improvements, 29 miles of rehabilitation along arterial and residential streets, and 19 new speed humps.

The city is also nearing the completion of its $4 million Townsite Complete Streets project, focused on a 1.2-mile stretch of Townsite Drive between East Drive and East Vista Way. The project includes over 4,000 feet of updated sidewalks, four new roundabouts, 35 new ADA curb ramps, 10 new bus shelters, and two new pedestrian crossings on North Santa Fe Avenue.

Over the past year, the city has also opened a new low-barrier homeless shelter and purchased property along Matagual Drive for a future park.

“[There’s] a lot to be proud of here,” said Mayor John Franklin. “I’m really proud of where we are as a city. A lot of our neighboring cities are going through deficit situations and are in dire straits, and we continue to do really well as a city, with less revenue per capita than a lot of our neighbors.”

According to staff, another $54 million will be needed to fund 18 ongoing projects carried over from previous fiscal years. The majority of this cost, around $28 million, will go to two years of payments to the Encina Wastewater Authority, with which Vista contracts for sewage treatment and Buena Sanitation District projects.

Other needed appropriations include $13.7 million for ongoing street projects, $1.2 million for pedestrian mobility improvements, and $4.9 million for the replacement of Fire Station 3. Construction of the new station at East Vista Way and Taylor Street is expected to be completed in late 2025.

“Due to bids coming in significantly over the original budget, an additional $4.9 million is being proposed for this project,” said Vista Budget Manager Sara Taylor, noting that most of this cost will be covered by the city’s Measure L reserves.

Another ongoing project requiring new appropriations is the senior center phase 2 improvements project, which will include new paint, cabinetry, roofing and landscaping. Phase 1 of the $1.27 million project was completed this past year and included a new lounge, a library, a game room, and the addition of a modern fitness room.

New street projects planned for the next two years include pedestrian improvements along Paseo Santa Fe Avenue, at West Vista Way and Cedar Road, and in the areas of Civic Center and Pala Vista Drive.

City Traffic Engineer Sam Hasenin said the opening of Pala Vista Park has led to increased traffic backup along Civic Center Drive. The city is planning the addition of a traffic signal and queue cutter near the railroad tracks to make it easier for pedestrians to safely cross the road.

City Manager John Conley said the addition of flashing beacons along Paseo Santa Fe Avenue is expected to help increase pedestrian safety at four existing crosswalks, which are not doing enough to slow traffic on their own.

“Our estimation when we put the project in was that traffic would be going slow enough and there would be enough visibility that we wouldn’t have to sign them, but we’re finding that there’s still some concern for safety,” Conley said.

The city also plans to install traffic signals at three intersections: South Melrose Drive and Dawson Drive, East Vista Way and Franklin Lane, and North Melrose Drive and Ascot Drive.