Del Mar seeks to raise council member salaries 

DEL MAR — Del Mar voters may be asked to approve a salary increase for City Council members in November after the council took the first step toward putting a potential measure on the ballot.

Since 1988, Del Mar council members have been paid a monthly $300 stipend, with the mayor granted an additional $50 per month for automobile expenses. This is the lowest stipend of all 18 cities in San Diego County — the median is $1,750 per month — and Del Mar is also the smallest, with under 4,000 residents.

Del Mar is also the only city in the county that does not provide its electeds with health benefits.

On Monday, the City Council directed staff to create a draft ballot measure increasing that monthly amount to $950, in addition to a $400 health care stipend. The $950 figure would align with the new maximum allowed for council members in California cities with less than 35,000 people under a new state law.

“I think we really need to think of this as something that’s going to improve our city in the long run,” said Councilmember Terry Gaasterland. “This is an equity thing for me.”

Staff will bring back a resolution regarding the measure to be approved by the council and then send it to the county for approval. This must be completed by Aug. 9 in order to make it onto the ballot.

While all council members favored letting voters make a decision, some expressed personal reservations about the proposed increase in pay.

Councilmember Dwight Worden said he didn’t like the idea of individuals deciding to run for council because of the pay incentive, even if it is a small incentive.

“I like the current ethic, where it’s pure — and maybe I’m old-fashioned — volunteer spirit,” he said.

Mayor Dave Druker said he was uncomfortable with the idea of health benefits for council members since part-time staff members in the city are not afforded those benefits. He also said it is unnecessary when people can access health care under the Affordable Care Act.

While the increase would still make Del Mar among the lowest-paying cities, Councilmember Tracy Martinez emphasized that it’s also a matter of respect, as the council’s low pay is somewhat of a joke among other jurisdictions.

“When I became a council member, I can’t tell you how many people joked outside the city about our stipend. It also reflects on respect from outside cities,” she said. “This is really uncomfortable because it makes it sound like it’s about us, and it’s not about us — it’s about the future going forward.”

She also noted that buying health care on the market can be extremely expensive.

Gaasterland called Worden’s assertion that the council should be seen as a volunteer position “elitist.” She said even a small pay increase could make a difference in whether someone decides they can afford to run a council campaign or not.

“For somebody like me and other professors, having that extra $650 a month, that turns into $7,800 extra per year. That can be the difference in justifying, ‘You know what, I’m going to run for council,’” Gaasterland said.

Stipend increases would go into effect at the start of each council member’s next term, meaning that those re-elected in November would see the increase sooner than those facing re-election in 2026.

This is a requirement of state law that seeks to prevent council members from voting simply in their own interests, according to City Attorney Leslie Devaney.

If voters approve, the measure would also allow the council to approve future stipend increases without requiring additional voter approval.

Councilmember Dan Quirk was not present for the discussion.

After Del Mar, the cities with the lowest overall monthly stipends are Solana Beach ($860 for council members, $960 for the mayor) and Coronado ($914 for council members and mayor), according to data presented to the council.

The cities of Lemon Grove and Imperial Beach pay council members between $641 and $803, but mayors receive upwards of $1,400.

San Diego pays the highest, at $14,905 for council members and $19,873 for Mayor Todd Gloria.