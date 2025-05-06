Vista Historical Society celebrates Cinco de Mayo

VISTA — Vista residents and officials gathered at the Vista Historical Society and Museum on Saturday to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food, dance and musical performances, crafts and recognition of Vista’s Latino community.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s historic victory over the French during the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

On this day, the country’s triumph and resilience are celebrated with lively parties in the United States and parts of Mexico. This day is sometimes confused with Mexico’s Independence Day on Sept. 16.

The Vista Historical Society’s inaugural Cinco de Mayo celebration featured mariachi performances by Mariachi Rancho Buena Vista and Mariachi Las Panteras de Vista High School, colorful dance performances by the Mission Vista High School Ballet Folklórico, food and drink served by the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista, various speakers, vendors, and activities including pinatas, basket weaving, and more.

Vista Mayor John Franklin also presented a proclamation recognizing the city’s inaugural event.

“It is my honor on this inaugural Cinco de Mayo celebration in Vista to present this proclamation from the city of Vista,” Franklin said.

Vista Historical Society President Eleanor Hutchins said it was important to hold this event since the museum does not have much history of the city’s Hispanic and Latino heritage. The society plans to continue growing the event in the future.

“We had over 25 city businesses and organizations working together for the event,” Hutchins said.

Several residents spoke about their families’ history in the city, including Danny Villaseñor, who has run the historic Pepper Tree Frosty with his wife Linda since 1984. They took it over from his parents, Chuy and Velia Villaseñor, who had operated it since 1959 when it was still a Tastee-Freez.

Villaseñor said he was glad to see the city celebrating this piece of history and the Latino community.

“It’s kind of long overdue. There’s a lot of our Latino and Hispanic families here, they’re always behind the scenes and they don’t get enough credit. They did so much to build this community,” Villaseñor said.

Attendees of all ages learned how to basket weave from Roberta Estrada of the San Luis Rey Mission Band, one of the federally recognized tribes of the Luiseño people who originally inhabited the Vista area.