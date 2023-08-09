Vino & Vinyl — An immersive wine & music experience

Vino & Vinyl is an immersive wine and music listening experience and is hosted by iconic Southern California DJ, musician and songwriter Cathryn Beeks from Listen Local Radio. Vino & Vinyl takes place the last Saturday of each month at Common Grounds Café at TERI’s picturesque Campus of Life in San Marcos.

Vino & Vinyl features a pop-up record store by Weekend Records, custom curated wine flights and ½ price bottles of wine. Vino & Vinyl showcases various genres of music from one city or region of the world with enchanting sounds of vinyl albums and offers a delightful one-of-a-kind monthly sensory experience.

Listen and learn music history, stories about the artists behind the music and their influences, while sipping a special collection of wines in the tranquil Twin Oaks Valley.

Continuing their Vino & Vinyl series featuring the musical influences and roots from cities across the world, this month they are featuring sounds from London!

For August the feature theme is Celebrate the Sounds of London. Sure to be a packed house, don’t this this month’s event on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Common Grounds Café, 555 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA. For more information visit tericommongroundscafe.com/events.