Vigilucci’s replacing outdoor ‘black tent’ with permanent patio

CARLSBAD — Vigilucci’s Seafood and Steakhouse is transforming a temporary outdoor dining area constructed during the COVID-19 pandemic into a permanent fixture at the fine dining restaurant in downtown Carlsbad.

In 2022, the restaurant opened at 3878 Carlsbad Boulevard on the corner of Tamarack Avenue and has been a staple in the community ever since. The steakhouse is one of three Vigilucci Restaurant Group enterprises located throughout Encinitas and Carlsbad and owned by Roberto Vigilucci, a 27-year Carlsbad resident originally from Milano, Italy.

While the restaurant already has an outdoor patio facing Carlsbad Boulevard, the restaurant constructed a secondary outdoor area when government lockdown orders prohibited indoor dining due to COVID-19.

But time is running out for the temporary covered patio, which some locals refer to as the “black tent.” Under Assembly Bill 61, local governments have until January 2024 to remove outdoor facilities on private property. Businesses with temporary outdoor installations in the public right-of-way were required to modify or remove these areas within 90 days after the termination of the emergency orders in May, according to the city.

Vigilucci’s has proposed demolishing the temporary patio and rebuilding a permanent, scaled-down version in its place. The new patio would be 1,401 square feet, roughly 500 square feet smaller than the temporary one, return three parking spaces to the private lot and provide extra room for the restaurant’s valet service.

The Planning Commission approved construction of the permanent courtyard on Sept. 20 and plans to provide 18 offsite valet parking spaces at New Song Church, located nearly 1 mile away on Pio Pico Drive.

City staff required the restaurant to include an offsite valet option to ease parking issues along surrounding residential streets. Vigilucci’s employees will be directed to park at the church except on Christmas Eve and Easter Sunday.

Planning Commissioner Chair Peter Merz and Vice Chair Kevin Sabellico were the only commissioners who voted against the restaurant’s plans. While supporters of the restaurant, Merz and Sabellico said they did not see substantial evidence indicating the project wouldn’t cause more parking problems in the area.

A letter with more than 70 signatures from residents living near the restaurant wanted the temporary structure gone completely and opposed the construction of a new patio.

“It’s time for the tent to be removed,” said Ann Linde, who lives next door to the restaurant on Tamarack Avenue, at the Sept. 20 Planning Commission meeting.

Linde said the patio blocks drivers’ views of pedestrians at the intersection, resulting in several near-miss collisions with vehicles. Linde also said vehicles frequently block the bike lanes and roads while pulling into the restaurant.

Many other neighbors spoke highly of the restaurant and valet services and wanted the patio to become a permanent fixture.

“I think this is a real plus,” said John James, a Garfield Street resident who often walks to Vigilucci’s for dinner. “We’re not creating any parking issues here at all, and I think there’s a lot of people that way.”

Others noted the former parking lot space was ugly on an otherwise scenic corner and suggested a new patio would improve its look. Several people also spoke highly of the owner and believe the restaurant provides the city with a unique fine dining experience with an ocean view.

“I think it’s going to be a successful project, a solution to an issue that’s there and a huge benefit for the community,” said Darren Machulsky, architect for the project.

Commissioner Alicia Lafferty approved the project but cautioned that she wanted the patio to be more consistent with the existing restaurant and not shrouded by a large, black “tent.”